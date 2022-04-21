All Glaive changes coming in Destiny 2 Season 17

Destiny 2 has had its fair share of open-world secrets, quests, and hidden items to uncover. Some have been more cryptic than others, and The Witch Queen expansion has its fair share of them. One new weapon archetype called Glaives was a fun but underpowered option. A handful of minor updates haven’t improved the Glaives much, but season 17 promises more sweeping changes to this new weapon style.

Changes in season 16 and 17

Screenshot by Double XP

Bungie has made some adjustments later in season 16 to the Glaive archetype. These are the changes they have received thus far.

Glaive projectile hits to reach maximum energy decreased from 6 to 4.

Glaive melee can now be interrupted by Hunter dodge.

The Grave Robber perk now pulls from reserves on Glaives instead of generating ammo.

Glaives no longer get stuck in clang recovery when using a melee attack on each other.

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps no longer reloads Glaives on projectile hits (but does on melee hits as expected).

Glaive melees can no longer stun high-health combatants.

Glaive melee kills are now tracked in match history, for bounties and so forth.

These were welcome changes but didn’t really make Glaives a desired choice for most content. These upcoming changes will arrive during season 17.

Note: the Glaive shield grants 97.5% damage resistance in PvE, 75% in PvP.

Increased melee damage vs PvE enemies (except for bosses and vehicles) by 25%.

Reduced energy drain speed while shielded by 30%.

Increased projectile speed dependent on the range stat: At 0 stat: increased from 30 to 60 m/s. At 100 stat: increased from 80 to 100 m/s.



These changes combined with the late season 16 additions should combine to make Glaives a more desirable choice for end game content and activities.

Exotic Glaive Buffs

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Exotic Glaives were largely dismissed by the Destiny community, as their exotic perks were underperforming across the board. Bungie has promised these changes for exotic Glaives and the changes listed previously.

Titan Glaive, Edge of Action: players now gain a Void overshield while inside the bubble, Helm of Saint-14 now applies to this bubble as it does for Ward of Dawn.

Warlock Glaive, Edge of Intent: increased speed and acceleration of the healing turret projectiles.

Hunter Glaive, Edge of Concurrence: tripled the damage of the wave detonation, increased the number of enemies it can chain to from 4 to 8.

These changes should make Glaives a much more viable option when season 17 drops on May 24, 2022.