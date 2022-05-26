All Global release times for Diablo Immortal

Blizzard announced the global release times for the open beta of the highly anticipated Diablo Immortal. Depending on where you are in the world, the game will launch either on June 2, 2022, or June 3, and the global release times are different in all the regions. The game is going to be available to download on PC, Android, and iOS. Diablo fans can pre-load the game for PC right now.

The game releases in North America, South America, and Europe on June 2. The game releases in South Korea and Australia on June 3. In Los Angeles, Diablo Immortal will launch at 10 AM PDT. In New York, the game will launch at 1 PM EDT. In Santos, Brazil, the game will launch at 2 PM BRT. In London, the game will launch at 6 PM BST. In Paris, the game will launch at 7 PM CEST. In Seoul, South Korea, the game will launch at 2 AM KST. Finally, in Sydney, Australia, the game will launch at 3 AM AEST.

Several Asia Pacific regions won’t be able to try out the open beta of Diablo Immortal on PC until June 22 PDT. These regions include Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Hong Kong. The Android and iOS versions of the game will not launch on June 22 in Vietnam.

Diablo Immortal is the first game in the Diablo series to be made primarily for mobile devices. Immortal is more like an MMO game rather than a dungeon exploring, hack-and-slash action title that the series is known for. The game takes place in-between Diablo II and Diablo III, and centers around a conflict between a group known as the “Immortals” and the “Shadows.” Players can create their own avatar that is part of one of the six classes in the game – Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard.