All goals and rewards for Mini Seasons in MLB The Show 22 (May 2022)

Like every Diamond Dynasty mode that’s come before it, MLB The Show 22’s Mini Seasons mode features specific goals players can achieve for packs, XP, and Stubs. Though, the mode does contain 28 games per season, so those interested in playing can certainly expect these rewards to be top-tier. From winning championships to stealing bases on harder difficulties, here’s everything you’ll be aspiring to do in Mini Seasons.

In total, there are 13 goals featured in the mode during the month of May. Similar to last month, any goals that are not repeatable will be rotated out for new ones in the future. You can expect most to reward at least one pack, along with thousands of XP and Stubs. There are also two mystery goals this time around, so expect this guide to be updated once their objectives are revealed. For now, you can find all of the current goals and their rewards down below.

Goal name Goal description Rewards The Birth of a Dynasty Win your first Mini Seasons Championship.

(can only be completed once) • 89 overall Evan Longoria We are the Champions! Win the Mini Seasons Championship.(repeatable) • Championship Bundle (15 The Show Packs and one Ballin’ is a Habit Packs)

• 10,000 Stubs

• 5,000 XP

• One Championship Banner The World is Watching Win the semi-finals to reach the Mini Seasons Championship. (repeatable) • Mini Seasons Team Icons

• 2,000 Stubs

• 4,000 XP Playoff Bound Finish the regular season as a top four team to make the playoffs. (repeatable) • Prospect Choice Pack

• 1,000 Stubs

• 4,000 XP You’re a Machine In a single season, get on base 30 times. (complete once per season)



Expires May 31, 12 PM PST • The Show Pack

• 1,500 XP It’s Hero Time In a single season, drive in 30 runs with 2nd Half Hero Series players. (complete once per season)



Expires May 31, 12 PM PST • Prospect Choice Pack

• 3,000 XP Rookies, Breakout Ballers, and Crafty Veterans In a single season, strike out 50 batters with Rookie, Breakout, or Veteran series pitchers. (complete once per season)



Expires May 31, 12 PM PST • Five The Show Packs

• 3,000 XP Is This Luck? In a single season, beat all seven different teams. (complete once per season)



Expires May 31, 12 PM PST • Headliners Pack Set 7

• 3,000 Stubs

• 4,000 XP Just a Little Warm Up Finish the regular season in at least third place. (complete once per season)



Expires May 31, 12 PM PST • The Show Pack

• 1,500 Stubs

• 3,000 XP Bonus: Runner, Runner, Runner! In a single season, tally 20 stolen bases while playing on All-Star difficulty or higher.

(complete once per season)



Expires May 31, 12 PM PST • Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

• 2,500 Stubs

• 3,000 XP Bonus: Fast Track to the Hall In a single season, win 10 games while playing on Hall of Fame difficulty or higher.

(complete once per season)



Expires May 31, 12 PM PST • Ballin is a Habit Pack

• 2,500 Stubs

• 3,000 XP Mystery Mission Hint: Should have stretched first. (0/10)



Expires May 31, 12 PM PST • Bronze Mystery Pack Mystery Mission Hint: Maybe I should try a new bat? (0/6)



Expires May 31, 12 PM PST • Diamond Mystery Choice Pack

Related: MLB The Show 22: How to complete Spring Showers Conquest and all hidden rewards