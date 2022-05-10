All Gold weapons in Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors – Fully kitted weapons rotation

Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors is upon us, and with it comes a whole host of changes to each of the game’s core modes. The game’s meta is sure to change quite a bit with certain high-power weapons’ return to the ground loot pool and the new rotation of fully-kitted Gold weapons. If you are new to Apex Legends, Gold weapons are super rare versions of regular guns that may be found around the map — usually in high-tier loot areas. They appear to be made of gold while on the ground but change to your default weapon cosmetic when picked up, and they always come with the highest level attachments equipped in each slot. Below are the Apex Legends Gold weapons you can find in the battle royale during Season 13: Saviors.

Flatline AR

A fan-favorite that spent last season in the Supply Drop rotation, the Flatline is a solid all-around weapon. Its Gold variant is an absolute beast in close and mid-range, and should not be passed on when you happen to find it.

EVA-8 shotgun

The EVA-8 is an Apex Legends mainstay that scales really well with attachments due to its fully automatic nature. A Gold EVA-8 is one of the most powerful weapons you can find yourself wielding in the final stages of a match.

P2020 pistol

In Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors, the P2020 has access to the Disruptor Rounds hop-up, which gives it increased damage to shields. The Gold version comes with this attachment equipped, so don’t hesitate to pick it up.

Spitfire LMG

The Spitfire is a great gun to use with any Legends, especially with Rampart. Although Season 13 sees its accuracy nerfed a bit by removing its access to barrel attachments, a Gold Spitfire is still a formidable weapon to use if you can find one.

Bocek Compound Bow

The Bocek is a contentious Apex Legends weapon that can work miracles if you invest the time to learn to use it well. The Bocek is a decent weapon to practice with, and finding a Gold variant could be your best opportunity to do so, especially since you can swap Gold weapons’ optics now.

To learn more, check out the full breakdown of all changes in Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors.