All Haddie Kaur perks in Dead By Daylight

Haddie Kaur is another Survivor you chose to play in Dead by Daylight. She was announced as an available character for the Roots of Dread pack, revealed during the Dead by Daylight Sixth Anniversary stream. She and the killer, The Dredge, were released to the Public Beta Test server on the same day. The Roots of Dread pack will release on June 7. These are all perks you can use while playing Haddie Kaur and unlock in her Bloodweb.

All Haddie Kaur perks

These are all of the perks exclusive to Haddie Kaur and her Bloodweb.

Inner Focus

Haddie has honed her skills to see through the haze of the Ravage. She can see other Survivors’ Scratch marks within 32 meters of her. Whenever a Survivor loses a health state within 32 meters of you, the Killer’s Aura appears to you for three seconds.

Residual Manifest

A lifetime of chasing the darkness has taught Haddie how to use the light properly. After a successful Killer Blind action, the killer is affected by the Blindness state for 20 seconds. When Haddie rummages through a chest, once per trial, she can guarantee a basic Flashlight to appear.

Overzealous

Haddie continues to fight back against the Ravage, motivating and inspiring her. This perk will activate after cleansing a Totem, increasing your generator repair speed by 4%. This perk will deactivate whenever you lose a health state by any means.