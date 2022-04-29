All health pack locations in Circuit Royal in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has introduced some new maps and game modes, but one thing has not changed. People will always need healing, and sometimes, there just isn’t another alternative than a trusty old health pack. Health packs are items scattered across the map that allows players to regen health based on the size of the pack.

A large health pack will heal your character up to 250HP and has a recharge of 10 seconds, while a small health pack will restore 75HP and recharge in 15 seconds. While they’re no substitute for Supports, they’re great for using in a pinch, so it’s imperative to know where they are when that pinch comes along.

Attackers Spawn

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll find the first of your health packs heading out from the attacking spawn on the right-hand side. This is a small health pack, and it has the advantage of being in some cover based on the fact that it’s in a room with stairs.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second health pack is opposite the first and is a large health pack. You’ll find it at the base of a staircase that can give your flanker character or sniper access to some excellent high ground.

Bridge Choke

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The following health pack is a small health pack located at the first significant chokepoint of the map. It’s on the left if you’re an attacker or your right as a defender from spawn.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next health pack is located more out in the open, behind the statue in the open courtyard area. It’s only a small health pack, and it can be less useful because of your general lack of cover and wide sightlines from high ground.

The Hairpin Turn Choke

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first is on the right for attacking players and the left for defending players from their spawns. It’s located inside a building, behind some barricades. This health pack has a route to the high ground if needed.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This next health pack is located at the first hairpin turn inside the Maison Borsa building. It’s much closer to the defender’s first spawn and also a large health pack. However, it benefits from being inside a building, so you do have some cover and a nearby flanker’s route to escape through if things get hairy.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next health pack is located on the high ground and is a small health pack. It’s under the Formula Lux sign and tucked away behind a small bit of natural cover that snipers and ranged characters can use to get a reprieve.

Salon Grace

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The last leg of the push becomes less filled with health packs. As you enter as an attacker, the first is located outside the building. It’s a small health pack, and it provides access to great high ground and flanking routes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second is located down the lane, inside the Salon Grace. It’s on your right as an attacker coming from your spawn and your left as a defender. It is also a small health pack.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The last health pack is inside a pink lit room. It’s a small health pack and offers natural cover.