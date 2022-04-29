All health pack locations in Colosseo in Overwatch 2

Colosseo is one of the new Push maps that was launched with Overwatch 2. Featuring a unique new way of playing the game, it also has a lot of beautiful scenery and places to explore. Like the older control maps, Colosseo is a mirrored design, meaning that whatever the pathing and layout are on one side, it is the same on the other.

This goes for the health packs as well. The layout for both sides of the map regarding the health packs remains the same, with a central area converging into a fountain and a spectacular view.

Spawns

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You will come across a large health pack to the right or left as you exit the spawn area, based on which side you’re playing. It will be in a large open room and has plenty of cover to use.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A small health pack is down the way from the large health pack. It’s at the foot of some stairs, and gladiator statues are behind it.

The Colosseum

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll see a large health pack behind a half-wall on the low ground. It provides a lot of natural cover, and you can quickly jump to it while fighting over the robot. It’s easy to find if you look for the snack van.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There’s a small health pack on the right, or the left, based on which side you’re playing, behind the walls. It’s got a lot of cover, but it’s also a bit of a chokepoint if the enemy pushes you.

Center Map

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There is a small health pack at the top of the ramp as you push the robot. It’s easy to find as it’s near the 8 Down board. The board’s picture and location don’t change based on the side of the map you’re on; both are easily spotted and offer some excellent vantage points.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fountain has a significant health pack located at the edge of the map, featuring great views. This is the only health pack that doesn’t have a mirrored version as it’s the center point of the map. Unfortunately, it’s also possible to get knocked off here, so play carefully if an Orisa or a Lucio are around you.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On either side of the fountain are two small health packs that can be used. They’re located at a lower level than the robot pushed on, so you can duck in if you need health. It also provides an excellent path for flanking your enemies.