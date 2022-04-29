All health pack locations in Midtown in Overwatch 2

The Midtown map is based on a futuristic New York City and features firetrucks, trains, and Grand Central Station. Unfortunately, many confusing routes and flanking paths can get players incredibly lost if they’re not careful. Along with a ton of flanking routes, this map is a great place for a talented sniper to play. Midtown also features a lot of different health packs on this map that players can use as needed when their supports aren’t around.

Attackers Spawn

Exiting from the attacker’s spawn, there’s a large health pack on your right. You can get there through a flanker back alley or down the standard path to the objective.

Bridge Choke

There’s a small health pack on the left as an attacker and right as a defender. It’s located away from direct line of fire and can be accessed from a back alley.

Under the bridge, there’s a large health pack on the left side, allowing flankers a reprieve and quick healing.

A small health pack is located at the end of the train car with easier access from the attacker’s side than the defenders.

On the other side of the bridge, in a laundromat, is a small health pack. It has access to the high ground via stairs.

Objective

A large health pack on the left side of the objective can be accessed through two different entrances.

A small health pack is located at the front of the fire truck, but there’s little cover, so you’ll need to play carefully if you’re taking fire.

The Blast Doors

Heading through the blast doors is another small health pack on the left-hand side as an attacker and right as a defender.

There’s a small health pack on the right-hand side for the attackers and the left for the defenders, hidden behind the doorway as you enter the tunnel.

A large health pack is tied into the corner near the first defender’s spawn. It’s got a lot of natural cover from the building and construction around it.

Midtown Tunnel

The first of the health packs is a small health pack in the subway located at the Downtown & Brooklyn gates.

The second is a large health pack located in the subway located at one of the exits, heading up from the Queens and Staten Island gates.

On the higher level of the Tunnel, on the right side as an attacker and left as a defender, is a mini health pack that is inside a music bar. The door provides some cover.

The following small health pack is located behind a bus stop and has a little natural cover, so you’ll want to be careful of snipers in the Tunnel.

Terminal Grand Central

The first health pack is a small health pack on the left-hand side for an attacker and right for a defender. It’s at the entrance to the Terminal.

A second large health pack is on the opposite side of the Terminal entrance, and it’ll be on your right as an attacker and left as a defender.

There’s a small health pack located behind the main departures board on the ground floor of the Terminal; it’s tucked away nicely, so you have a lot of natural cover.

The second small health pack is located above this one, on the first floor. It has an excellent vantage for snipers and a lot of natural cover. Escaping from here is a little tricky, though, if your spawn isn’t unlocked behind you.

Proceeding into the main building along the natural payload line, you’ll come across the following health pack on your right as an attacker and left as a defender. It’s inside a small room and is a small health pack.

The next health pack is a large one, located on the right as an attacker and left as a defender. It’s tucked behind a magazine stall.

The last health pack before the third point is inside the Hyperloop train at the end of the car. It’s a small health pack, and while it has a lot of cover, there’s little space to maneuver.