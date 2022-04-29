All health pack locations in New Queen Street in Overwatch 2

New Queen Street is the second of the new Push maps that were launched in Overwatch 2. The map has a lot of character, which features a bright canvas of snow and autumnal leaves. With quirky restaurants and some great high-ground locations, New Queen Street is an excellent map for various characters across the game. There are also a couple of well-hidden health packs that players can use when the going gets tough. As the Push maps are mirrored in layout, much like control maps, the health packs will be in the same locations on either side.

Spawns

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first is a small health pack located immediately as you exit your spawn. It depends on which side you’re playing, if it is to your left or right, but it will be under some maple trees. There is some cover given by a nearby car if you’re being shot at.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There’s another small health pack just up the way from this. As you head down the right-hand side of the map through the corridor, it will be at the foot of the first step of stairs. This is an excellent flanking route.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The following health pack will be on the opposite side of your spawn exit. It’s a large health pack and should be hidden in a room which will give you some cover if you need it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There’s a small health pack behind this, at the edge of the map that you can also get to, and it provides a great flanker route as needed. Again, be careful as you can get booped off.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There’s another small health pack before you push for the center part of the map. The red side of the map is inside the Memorial Library building. The blue side has it inside the Hotel Montebianco.

Center Map

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next health pack is a small health pack. On the blue side, it is located across from the two stores named, Gojijeep and Kay’s Convenience. On the red side, it’s across from Franco’s Pizzeria and Pho Hai Quy. This is also a nice flanking route and a great place to snipe from.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The following health pack is another small health pack. On the red side, it’s located inside the Warbirdz Gym and has two entrances. On the red side, it’s inside a prosthetics and cybernetics café.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There is a large health pack on either end of the map. The first one is located inside the TMT building at the center of the map. There are a lot of entrances to this building, so you’ll have to watch out if you’re using it for cover.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second large health pack is located under the hockey statue at the opposite end of the map. This one has two entrances, so you can end up being trapped.