All Hextech Augments in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 7: Dragonlands, and what they do
New ways to augment your gameplay.
The release of Set 7: Dragonlands for Riot’s popular autobattler game, Teamfight Tactics (TFT), is set to mark the first instance of a mechanic carrying over between two sets. The Hextech Augment system introduced in Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets has proven to be such a smash hit with the players, that it will see reiteration and return with the game’s newest expansion.
What are Hextech Augments?
Introduced as part of Gizmos & Gadgets expansion, Hextech Augments represented a choice on how to empower and boost your board. There were three choices for players to pick from on three separate occasions during the game, with boosts that varied from straight-up battle power-ups, to economy boosts, and some whacky choices sprinkled in for good measure.
The Augments came in three rarities: Silver, Gold, and Prismatic. All three Augments presented to the players would be of the same rarity, and the rarities represented the balance of power between the buffs. All players were given the Augment choices of the same rarity during Hextech Augment shopping rounds.
Changes to Hextech Augments in Dragonlands
Though the Hextech Augment mechanic is carrying over to Set 7, there are going to be some changes to how they work in the new set.
The first major change is going to be the addition of Augment rerolls. Though the Augments in Set 6 were often useful in broad terms, from time to time you would encounter the major misfortune of being offered three completely useless augments for your team’s strategy. Now with a single reroll, you can try to avoid the bad luck of having to pick an Augment that’s dead on arrival. But you’ll have to be careful — you only get a single reroll per game.
Another change is the way rarity priorities work. Before, the Silver Augments were the default and considered the weakest among them. With Set 7, the balance is shifting to where the Gold Augments will be considered the default ones. That means that for overall balancing, the Silver ones can be slightly worse and Prismatics slightly better, without the huge power spikes.
And finally, the last change is in the way that the Hextech Augment shopping rounds are spaced out. In Set 7, new Augments will be offered on rounds 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2. That means that your starting Augment will be slightly less random now that it comes two rounds later, as well as that the third Augment might help players in a downward spiral sooner than the previous round 4-6.
Full list of new Hextech Augments
The following table lists all of the new Hextech Augments coming with Dragonlands. It’s important to note that more Augments will be transferring from Set 6 as well, but there’s still no conclusive information on which ones will make the jump. All of the below-listed Augments, however, are brand new ones designed with Set 7 in mind.
Silver Hextech Augments
|Name
|Effect
|AFK
|You cannot perform actions for the next 3 rounds. Afterwards, gain 20 gold.
|Assassin Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Assassin. Gain a Kayn.
|Astral Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Astral. Gain a Nami.
|Axiom Arc I
|When your units kill an enemy they gain 20 Mana.
|Band of Thieves I
|Gain 1 Thief’s Gloves.
|Best Friends I
|Your units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 15% Attack Speed and 15 Armor.
|Big Friend
|Your units that start combat next to a unit with over 2000 Health take 10% less damage for the rest of combat.
|Bruiser Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Bruiser. Gain a Braum.
|Cannoneer Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Cannoneer. Gain a Tristana.
|Cavalier Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Cavalier. Gain a Lillia.
|Combat Training I
|Your Champions permanently gain 1 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 2 Attack Damage.
|Dragonmancer Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Dragonmancer. Gain an Ashe.
|Evoker Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Evoker. Gain a Lulu.
|Guardian Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Guardian. Gain a Thresh.
|Guild Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Guild. Gain a Twitch.
|Jade Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Jade. Gain a Gnar.
|Lategame Specialist
|Gain 40 gold when you reach Level 9.
|Mage Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Mage. Gain a Nami.
|Mirage Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Mirage. Gain a Yone.
|Mystic Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Mystic. Gain a Nami.
|Pandora’s Bench
|Gain 5 gold. At the start of every turn, Champions in your 3 rightmost bench slots transform into random Champions of the same cost.
|Preparation
|Units on your bench gain 10 Attack Damage and Ability Damage every round, up to 30.
|Ragewing Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Ragewing. Gain a Shen.
|Revel Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Revel. Gain a Jinx.
|Scalescorn Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Scalescorn. Gain a Braum.
|Shapeshifter Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Shapeshifter. Gain a Gnar.
|Shimmerscale Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Shimmerscale. Gain a Kayn.
|Swiftshot Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Swiftshot. Gain a Twitch.
|Tempest Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Tempest. Gain a Qiyana.
|Warrior Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Warrior. Gain a Yone.
|Whispers Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Whispers. Gain a Thresh.
Gold Hextech Augments
|Name
|Effect
|Assassin Crest
|Gain an Assassin Emblem and a Kayn.
|Astral Crest
|Gain a Astral Emblem and a Nami.
|Axiom Arc II
|When your units kill an enemy they gain 30 Mana.
|Beast’s Den
|Units that start combat next to at least 2 Shapeshifters gain 35% Attack Speed and Move Speed. Shapeshifters always gain this bonus. Gain a Gnar.
|Best Friends II
|Your units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 25% Attack Speed and 25 Armor.
|Better Together
|Aura items that buff your team have their effects increased by 33%. Gain a Locket of the Iron Solari.
|Bruiser Crest
|Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Taric.
|Cannoneer Crest
|Gain a Cannoneer Emblem and a Jinx.
|Cavalier Crest
|Gain a Cavalier Emblem and a Sejuani.
|Cluttered Mind
|If your bench is full at the end of a round, gain 5 experience points.
|Combat Training II
|Your Champions permanently gain 2 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 4 Attack Damage.
|Cutthroat
|Assassins Mana-Reave the first unit they attack, increasing their maximum Mana by 35% until they cast. Assassins deal 20% more damage against Mana-Reaved targets. Gain a Qiyana.
|Devastating Charge
|Cavalier’s first attack after charging deals 90 magic damage, increased by 1% for each Armor and Magic Resist they have. Gain a Lillia.
|Dragon Alliance
|The Dragon trait remains active regardless of how many Dragons you have. Dragons gain 30 Armor and Magic Resist. Gain a random Tier 4 Dragon.
|Dragon Horde
|The Dragon trait remains active regardless of how many Dragons you have. Dragons gain 15 Attack Damage and Ability Power. Gain a random Tier 4 Dragon.
|Dragonmancer Crest
|Gain a Dragonmancer Emblem and an Ashe.
|Essence Theft
|Evoker’s attacks steal 5 Mana from their target. Gain a Lulu.
|Eternal Protection
|When one of your Jade champions would die, the nearest Jade Statue protects them, losing 70% of its max Health and transferring 200% of that amount to the champion.. Gain an Ashe.
|Evoker Crest
|Gain an Evoker Emblem and a Lulu.
|Eye of the Storm
|At the start of combat, the unit in the center of the board gains 50 Ability Power, increased to 150 after Tempest lightning strikes. Gain a Qiyana.
|Gadget Expert
|Direct Damage items deal 40% more damage as true damage. Gain a Statikk Shiv.
|Gear Upgrades
|Guild champions holding an item gain 25 Armor and another 200% of their Guild bonus. Gain a Twitch.
|Guardian Crest
|Gain a Guardian Emblem and a Braum.
|Guild Crest
|Gain a Guild Emblem and a Twitch.
|Hallucinate
|Mirage champions take 90% less damage for the first 5 seconds of combat. Gain a Yone.
|Heroic Presence
|Guardians taunt all enemies every 2 seconds. Enemies that attack a Guardian’s shield take magic damage equal to 8% of the shielded unit’s max Health (up to once per second). Gain a Thresh.
|Hot Shot
|Cannoneer’s cannon shots burn their targets, dealing 8% of the target’s maximum Health as true damage over 4 seconds, and reducing healing by 50% for the duration of the burn. Gain a Tristana.
|Inspire
|When the Dragonmancer Hero gets a takedown, champions that share a trait with the Dragonmancer Hero gain 50% Attack Speed for 3 seconds. Gain a Ashe.
|Intercosmic Gifts
|Astral Orbs have a 50% chance to spawn a smaller orb that contains bonus loot. Gain a Nami.
|Jade Crest
|Gain a Jade Emblem and a Ashe.
|Last Stand
|The first time you would die, instead drop to 1 Health. After this effect triggers, your units gain 200 Health, 20 Armor and Magic Resist, and 20% Omnivamp.
|Loot Master
|Gain a random component every 4 combat rounds when you have at least Guild (2) active. Gain a Twitch.
|Mage Conference
|While the Mage trait is active, a random Mage portals onto your bench after combat with a player. Gain a Lillia.
|Mage Crest
|Gain a Mage Emblem and a Vladimir.
|Mirage Crest
|Gain a Mirage Emblem and a Nunu.
|Nomads
|Scalescorns gain 10% damage every time they start combat in a new hex, up to 30%. Gain a Lillia.
|Party Favors
|Gain 1 gold for every 6 firecrackers launched by Revel champions each combat. Additionally, gain a special prize the first time 100 total firecrackers are launched. Gain a Jinx.
|Party Time!
|After Revels score a takedown, they gain 60% Attack Speed for 3 seconds. Gain a Jinx.
|Penitence
|Enemies are disarmed for 2.5 seconds the first time they attack a Jade Statue or are damaged by a Jade Statue’s explosion. Gain a Gnar.
|Personal Training
|At the end of combat, Champions that started combat adjacent to Bruiser permanently gain 30 Health, increased by 20 if they survived. Gain a Shen.
|Press the Attack
|Your Swiftshots’ attacks apply a stack on their target for 5 seconds. Every third stack consumes all stacks to deal true damage equal to 5% of the target’s maximum Health. Gain a Twitch.
|Ragewing Crest
|Gain a Ragewing Emblem and a Shen.
|Reckless Spending
|If you purchase both XP and a Shop Refresh during the Planning Phase, Shimmerscale champions gain 30% damage for the next combat phase. Gain a Kayn.
|Revel Crest
|Gain a Revel Emblem and a Jinx.
|Rich Get Richer+
|Gain 15 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7.
|Ricochet
|Cannoneer’s cannon shots bounce once, dealing 50% less damage. Gain a Tristana.
|Scalescorn Crest
|Gain a Scalescorn Emblem and a Braum.
|Scorch
|Every 5th instance of Ragewing champion’s damage deals 25% more damage and is converted to true damage. Gain a Kayn.
|Secret Snax
|Trainers have a 33% chance to secretly feed their dragonling bonus Snax. Gain a Tristana.
|Shimmerscale Crest
|Gain a Shimmerscale Emblem and a Kayn.
|Swiftshot Crest
|Gain a Swiftshot Emblem and a Ashe.
|Tantrum
|After casting their first Ability, Ragewings restore 100% of their maximum Rage.
|Tempest Crest
|Gain a Tempest Emblem and a Qiyana.
|Tiamat
|Warrior’s additional attacks deal 50% of their damage to enemies in a 1-hex area around their target. Gain a Yone.
|Titanic Strength
|Bruisers gain 2% of their Health as Attack Damage. Gain a Tahm Kench.
|Twilight Umbrage
|Units that start combat next to Whispers are stealthed for 5 seconds.
|Urf’s Grab Bag I
|Gain 1 Spatula and 1 random item component.
|Warrior Crest
|Gain a Warrior Emblem and a Shen.
|Whispers Crest
|Gain a Whispers Emblem and a Thresh.
Prismatic Hextech Augments
|Name
|Effect
|Ancient Archives II
|Gain 2 Tome of Traits.
|Assassin Crown
|Gain an Assassin Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and a Diana.
|Astral Crown
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Astral. Gain a Redemption and a Varus.
|Best Friends III
|Your units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 35% Attack Speed and 35 Armor.
|Bruiser Crown
|Gain a Bruiser Emblem, a Redemption, and an Illaoi.
|Cannoneer Crown
|Gain a Cannoneer Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Tristana.
|Cavalier Crown
|Gain a Cavalier Emblem, a Redemption, and a Nunu.
|Cavalier Unity
|The Cavalier trait grants its bonuses to all of your Champions. This does not increase your number of Cavaliers. Gain a Sejuani.
|Combat Training III
|Your Champions permanently gain 3 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 6 Attack Damage.
|Cruel Pact
|Buying XP costs 3 Health instead of gold.
|Cursed Crown
|Gain +2 maximum team size, but take 100% increased player damage.
|Dragonmancer Soul
|Gain a Dragonmancer Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Lee Sin.
|Evoker Crown
|Gain an Evoker Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and an Anivia.
|Guardian Crown
|Gain a Guardian Emblem, a Gargoyle Stoneplate, and a Braum.
|Guild Crown
|Gain a Guild Emblem, a Giant Slayer and a Ryze.
|Jade Crown
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Jade. Gain an Ionic Spark and a Gnar.
|Living Forge
|Gain a random Ornn item now and after every 10 player combats.
|Mage Crown
|Gain a Mage Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Ryze.
|Mirage Crown
|Gain a Mirage Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Nunu.
|Mystic Soul
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Mystic. Gain a Spear of Shojin and a Lulu.
|Ragewing Crown
|Gain a Ragewing Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Swain.
|Revel Crown
|Gain a Revel Emblem, a Statikk Shiv, and a Jinx.
|Scalescorn Crown
|Gain a Scalescorn Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Diana.
|Shapeshifter Soul
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Shapeshifter. Gain a Hand of Justice and an Elise.
|Shimmerscale Soul
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Shimmerscale. Gain a Titan’s Resolve and a Kayn.
|Swiftshot Crown
|Gain a Swiftshot Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Varus.
|Tempest Crown
|Gain a Tempest Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Lee Sin.
|Think Fast
|Shop refreshes are free until the end of this round. Traits and other augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain 8 gold.
|Urf’s Grab Bag II
|Gain 1 Spatula and 3 random item components.
|Warrior Crown
|Gain a Warrior Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and an Olaf.
|Whispers Crown
|Gain a Whispers Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and an Elise.
When is Set 7: Dragonlands releasing?
It was confirmed by Riot that the new expansion for TFT will be released with Patch 12.11 on June 8, with the new Set first dropping on PBE two weeks earlier, on May 24.