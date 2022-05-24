All Hextech Augments in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 7: Dragonlands, and what they do

New ways to augment your gameplay.

Image via Riot Games

The release of Set 7: Dragonlands for Riot’s popular autobattler game, Teamfight Tactics (TFT), is set to mark the first instance of a mechanic carrying over between two sets. The Hextech Augment system introduced in Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets has proven to be such a smash hit with the players, that it will see reiteration and return with the game’s newest expansion.

What are Hextech Augments?

Introduced as part of Gizmos & Gadgets expansion, Hextech Augments represented a choice on how to empower and boost your board. There were three choices for players to pick from on three separate occasions during the game, with boosts that varied from straight-up battle power-ups, to economy boosts, and some whacky choices sprinkled in for good measure.

The Augments came in three rarities: Silver, Gold, and Prismatic. All three Augments presented to the players would be of the same rarity, and the rarities represented the balance of power between the buffs. All players were given the Augment choices of the same rarity during Hextech Augment shopping rounds.

Image via Riot Games

Changes to Hextech Augments in Dragonlands

Though the Hextech Augment mechanic is carrying over to Set 7, there are going to be some changes to how they work in the new set.

The first major change is going to be the addition of Augment rerolls. Though the Augments in Set 6 were often useful in broad terms, from time to time you would encounter the major misfortune of being offered three completely useless augments for your team’s strategy. Now with a single reroll, you can try to avoid the bad luck of having to pick an Augment that’s dead on arrival. But you’ll have to be careful — you only get a single reroll per game.

Another change is the way rarity priorities work. Before, the Silver Augments were the default and considered the weakest among them. With Set 7, the balance is shifting to where the Gold Augments will be considered the default ones. That means that for overall balancing, the Silver ones can be slightly worse and Prismatics slightly better, without the huge power spikes.

And finally, the last change is in the way that the Hextech Augment shopping rounds are spaced out. In Set 7, new Augments will be offered on rounds 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2. That means that your starting Augment will be slightly less random now that it comes two rounds later, as well as that the third Augment might help players in a downward spiral sooner than the previous round 4-6.

Image via Riot Games

Full list of new Hextech Augments

The following table lists all of the new Hextech Augments coming with Dragonlands. It’s important to note that more Augments will be transferring from Set 6 as well, but there’s still no conclusive information on which ones will make the jump. All of the below-listed Augments, however, are brand new ones designed with Set 7 in mind.

Silver Hextech Augments

NameEffect
AFKYou cannot perform actions for the next 3 rounds. Afterwards, gain 20 gold.
Assassin HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Assassin. Gain a Kayn.
Astral HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Astral. Gain a Nami.
Axiom Arc IWhen your units kill an enemy they gain 20 Mana.
Band of Thieves IGain 1 Thief’s Gloves.
Best Friends IYour units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 15% Attack Speed and 15 Armor.
Big FriendYour units that start combat next to a unit with over 2000 Health take 10% less damage for the rest of combat.
Bruiser HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Bruiser. Gain a Braum.
Cannoneer HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Cannoneer. Gain a Tristana.
Cavalier HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Cavalier. Gain a Lillia.
Combat Training IYour Champions permanently gain 1 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 2 Attack Damage.
Dragonmancer HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Dragonmancer. Gain an Ashe.
Evoker HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Evoker. Gain a Lulu.
Guardian HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Guardian. Gain a Thresh.
Guild HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Guild. Gain a Twitch.
Jade HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Jade. Gain a Gnar.
Lategame SpecialistGain 40 gold when you reach Level 9.
Mage HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Mage. Gain a Nami.
Mirage HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Mirage. Gain a Yone.
Mystic HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Mystic. Gain a Nami.
Pandora’s BenchGain 5 gold. At the start of every turn, Champions in your 3 rightmost bench slots transform into random Champions of the same cost.
PreparationUnits on your bench gain 10 Attack Damage and Ability Damage every round, up to 30.
Ragewing HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Ragewing. Gain a Shen.
Revel HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Revel. Gain a Jinx.
Scalescorn HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Scalescorn. Gain a Braum.
Shapeshifter HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Shapeshifter. Gain a Gnar.
Shimmerscale HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Shimmerscale. Gain a Kayn.
Swiftshot HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Swiftshot. Gain a Twitch.
Tempest HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Tempest. Gain a Qiyana.
Warrior HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Warrior. Gain a Yone.
Whispers HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Whispers. Gain a Thresh.

Gold Hextech Augments

NameEffect
Assassin CrestGain an Assassin Emblem and a Kayn.
Astral CrestGain a Astral Emblem and a Nami.
Axiom Arc IIWhen your units kill an enemy they gain 30 Mana.
Beast’s DenUnits that start combat next to at least 2 Shapeshifters gain 35% Attack Speed and Move Speed. Shapeshifters always gain this bonus. Gain a Gnar.
Best Friends IIYour units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 25% Attack Speed and 25 Armor.
Better TogetherAura items that buff your team have their effects increased by 33%. Gain a Locket of the Iron Solari.
Bruiser CrestGain a Bruiser Emblem and a Taric.
Cannoneer CrestGain a Cannoneer Emblem and a Jinx.
Cavalier CrestGain a Cavalier Emblem and a Sejuani.
Cluttered MindIf your bench is full at the end of a round, gain 5 experience points.
Combat Training IIYour Champions permanently gain 2 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 4 Attack Damage.
CutthroatAssassins Mana-Reave the first unit they attack, increasing their maximum Mana by 35% until they cast. Assassins deal 20% more damage against Mana-Reaved targets. Gain a Qiyana.
Devastating ChargeCavalier’s first attack after charging deals 90 magic damage, increased by 1% for each Armor and Magic Resist they have. Gain a Lillia.
Dragon AllianceThe Dragon trait remains active regardless of how many Dragons you have. Dragons gain 30 Armor and Magic Resist. Gain a random Tier 4 Dragon.
Dragon HordeThe Dragon trait remains active regardless of how many Dragons you have. Dragons gain 15 Attack Damage and Ability Power. Gain a random Tier 4 Dragon.
Dragonmancer CrestGain a Dragonmancer Emblem and an Ashe.
Essence TheftEvoker’s attacks steal 5 Mana from their target. Gain a Lulu.
Eternal ProtectionWhen one of your Jade champions would die, the nearest Jade Statue protects them, losing 70% of its max Health and transferring 200% of that amount to the champion.. Gain an Ashe.
Evoker CrestGain an Evoker Emblem and a Lulu.
Eye of the StormAt the start of combat, the unit in the center of the board gains 50 Ability Power, increased to 150 after Tempest lightning strikes. Gain a Qiyana.
Gadget ExpertDirect Damage items deal 40% more damage as true damage. Gain a Statikk Shiv.
Gear UpgradesGuild champions holding an item gain 25 Armor and another 200% of their Guild bonus. Gain a Twitch.
Guardian CrestGain a Guardian Emblem and a Braum.
Guild CrestGain a Guild Emblem and a Twitch.
HallucinateMirage champions take 90% less damage for the first 5 seconds of combat. Gain a Yone.
Heroic PresenceGuardians taunt all enemies every 2 seconds. Enemies that attack a Guardian’s shield take magic damage equal to 8% of the shielded unit’s max Health (up to once per second). Gain a Thresh.
Hot ShotCannoneer’s cannon shots burn their targets, dealing 8% of the target’s maximum Health as true damage over 4 seconds, and reducing healing by 50% for the duration of the burn. Gain a Tristana.
InspireWhen the Dragonmancer Hero gets a takedown, champions that share a trait with the Dragonmancer Hero gain 50% Attack Speed for 3 seconds. Gain a Ashe.
Intercosmic GiftsAstral Orbs have a 50% chance to spawn a smaller orb that contains bonus loot. Gain a Nami.
Jade CrestGain a Jade Emblem and a Ashe.
Last StandThe first time you would die, instead drop to 1 Health. After this effect triggers, your units gain 200 Health, 20 Armor and Magic Resist, and 20% Omnivamp.
Loot MasterGain a random component every 4 combat rounds when you have at least Guild (2) active. Gain a Twitch.
Mage ConferenceWhile the Mage trait is active, a random Mage portals onto your bench after combat with a player. Gain a Lillia.
Mage CrestGain a Mage Emblem and a Vladimir.
Mirage CrestGain a Mirage Emblem and a Nunu.
NomadsScalescorns gain 10% damage every time they start combat in a new hex, up to 30%. Gain a Lillia.
Party FavorsGain 1 gold for every 6 firecrackers launched by Revel champions each combat. Additionally, gain a special prize the first time 100 total firecrackers are launched. Gain a Jinx.
Party Time!After Revels score a takedown, they gain 60% Attack Speed for 3 seconds. Gain a Jinx.
PenitenceEnemies are disarmed for 2.5 seconds the first time they attack a Jade Statue or are damaged by a Jade Statue’s explosion. Gain a Gnar.
Personal TrainingAt the end of combat, Champions that started combat adjacent to Bruiser permanently gain 30 Health, increased by 20 if they survived. Gain a Shen.
Press the AttackYour Swiftshots’ attacks apply a stack on their target for 5 seconds. Every third stack consumes all stacks to deal true damage equal to 5% of the target’s maximum Health. Gain a Twitch.
Ragewing CrestGain a Ragewing Emblem and a Shen.
Reckless SpendingIf you purchase both XP and a Shop Refresh during the Planning Phase, Shimmerscale champions gain 30% damage for the next combat phase. Gain a Kayn.
Revel CrestGain a Revel Emblem and a Jinx.
Rich Get Richer+Gain 15 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7.
RicochetCannoneer’s cannon shots bounce once, dealing 50% less damage. Gain a Tristana.
Scalescorn CrestGain a Scalescorn Emblem and a Braum.
ScorchEvery 5th instance of Ragewing champion’s damage deals 25% more damage and is converted to true damage. Gain a Kayn.
Secret SnaxTrainers have a 33% chance to secretly feed their dragonling bonus Snax. Gain a Tristana.
Shimmerscale CrestGain a Shimmerscale Emblem and a Kayn.
Swiftshot CrestGain a Swiftshot Emblem and a Ashe.
TantrumAfter casting their first Ability, Ragewings restore 100% of their maximum Rage.
Tempest CrestGain a Tempest Emblem and a Qiyana.
TiamatWarrior’s additional attacks deal 50% of their damage to enemies in a 1-hex area around their target. Gain a Yone.
Titanic StrengthBruisers gain 2% of their Health as Attack Damage. Gain a Tahm Kench.
Twilight UmbrageUnits that start combat next to Whispers are stealthed for 5 seconds.
Urf’s Grab Bag IGain 1 Spatula and 1 random item component.
Warrior CrestGain a Warrior Emblem and a Shen.
Whispers CrestGain a Whispers Emblem and a Thresh.

Prismatic Hextech Augments

NameEffect
Ancient Archives IIGain 2 Tome of Traits.
Assassin CrownGain an Assassin Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and a Diana.
Astral CrownYour team counts as having 1 additional Astral. Gain a Redemption and a Varus.
Best Friends IIIYour units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 35% Attack Speed and 35 Armor.
Bruiser CrownGain a Bruiser Emblem, a Redemption, and an Illaoi.
Cannoneer CrownGain a Cannoneer Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Tristana.
Cavalier CrownGain a Cavalier Emblem, a Redemption, and a Nunu.
Cavalier UnityThe Cavalier trait grants its bonuses to all of your Champions. This does not increase your number of Cavaliers. Gain a Sejuani.
Combat Training IIIYour Champions permanently gain 3 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 6 Attack Damage.
Cruel PactBuying XP costs 3 Health instead of gold.
Cursed CrownGain +2 maximum team size, but take 100% increased player damage.
Dragonmancer SoulGain a Dragonmancer Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Lee Sin.
Evoker CrownGain an Evoker Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and an Anivia.
Guardian CrownGain a Guardian Emblem, a Gargoyle Stoneplate, and a Braum.
Guild CrownGain a Guild Emblem, a Giant Slayer and a Ryze.
Jade CrownYour team counts as having 1 additional Jade. Gain an Ionic Spark and a Gnar.
Living ForgeGain a random Ornn item now and after every 10 player combats.
Mage CrownGain a Mage Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Ryze.
Mirage CrownGain a Mirage Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Nunu.
Mystic SoulYour team counts as having 1 additional Mystic. Gain a Spear of Shojin and a Lulu.
Ragewing CrownGain a Ragewing Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Swain.
Revel CrownGain a Revel Emblem, a Statikk Shiv, and a Jinx.
Scalescorn CrownGain a Scalescorn Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Diana.
Shapeshifter SoulYour team counts as having 1 additional Shapeshifter. Gain a Hand of Justice and an Elise.
Shimmerscale SoulYour team counts as having 1 additional Shimmerscale. Gain a Titan’s Resolve and a Kayn.
Swiftshot CrownGain a Swiftshot Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Varus.
Tempest CrownGain a Tempest Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Lee Sin.
Think FastShop refreshes are free until the end of this round. Traits and other augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain 8 gold.
Urf’s Grab Bag IIGain 1 Spatula and 3 random item components.
Warrior CrownGain a Warrior Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and an Olaf.
Whispers CrownGain a Whispers Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and an Elise.

When is Set 7: Dragonlands releasing?

It was confirmed by Riot that the new expansion for TFT will be released with Patch 12.11 on June 8, with the new Set first dropping on PBE two weeks earlier, on May 24.

© 2022, DoubleXP. All rights reserved