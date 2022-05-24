All Hextech Augments in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 7: Dragonlands, and what they do

The release of Set 7: Dragonlands for Riot’s popular autobattler game, Teamfight Tactics (TFT), is set to mark the first instance of a mechanic carrying over between two sets. The Hextech Augment system introduced in Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets has proven to be such a smash hit with the players, that it will see reiteration and return with the game’s newest expansion.

What are Hextech Augments?

Introduced as part of Gizmos & Gadgets expansion, Hextech Augments represented a choice on how to empower and boost your board. There were three choices for players to pick from on three separate occasions during the game, with boosts that varied from straight-up battle power-ups, to economy boosts, and some whacky choices sprinkled in for good measure.

The Augments came in three rarities: Silver, Gold, and Prismatic. All three Augments presented to the players would be of the same rarity, and the rarities represented the balance of power between the buffs. All players were given the Augment choices of the same rarity during Hextech Augment shopping rounds.

Image via Riot Games

Changes to Hextech Augments in Dragonlands

Though the Hextech Augment mechanic is carrying over to Set 7, there are going to be some changes to how they work in the new set.

The first major change is going to be the addition of Augment rerolls. Though the Augments in Set 6 were often useful in broad terms, from time to time you would encounter the major misfortune of being offered three completely useless augments for your team’s strategy. Now with a single reroll, you can try to avoid the bad luck of having to pick an Augment that’s dead on arrival. But you’ll have to be careful — you only get a single reroll per game.

Another change is the way rarity priorities work. Before, the Silver Augments were the default and considered the weakest among them. With Set 7, the balance is shifting to where the Gold Augments will be considered the default ones. That means that for overall balancing, the Silver ones can be slightly worse and Prismatics slightly better, without the huge power spikes.

And finally, the last change is in the way that the Hextech Augment shopping rounds are spaced out. In Set 7, new Augments will be offered on rounds 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2. That means that your starting Augment will be slightly less random now that it comes two rounds later, as well as that the third Augment might help players in a downward spiral sooner than the previous round 4-6.

Image via Riot Games

Full list of new Hextech Augments

The following table lists all of the new Hextech Augments coming with Dragonlands. It’s important to note that more Augments will be transferring from Set 6 as well, but there’s still no conclusive information on which ones will make the jump. All of the below-listed Augments, however, are brand new ones designed with Set 7 in mind.

Silver Hextech Augments

Name Effect AFK You cannot perform actions for the next 3 rounds. Afterwards, gain 20 gold. Assassin Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Assassin. Gain a Kayn. Astral Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Astral. Gain a Nami. Axiom Arc I When your units kill an enemy they gain 20 Mana. Band of Thieves I Gain 1 Thief’s Gloves. Best Friends I Your units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 15% Attack Speed and 15 Armor. Big Friend Your units that start combat next to a unit with over 2000 Health take 10% less damage for the rest of combat. Bruiser Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Bruiser. Gain a Braum. Cannoneer Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Cannoneer. Gain a Tristana. Cavalier Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Cavalier. Gain a Lillia. Combat Training I Your Champions permanently gain 1 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 2 Attack Damage. Dragonmancer Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Dragonmancer. Gain an Ashe. Evoker Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Evoker. Gain a Lulu. Guardian Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Guardian. Gain a Thresh. Guild Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Guild. Gain a Twitch. Jade Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Jade. Gain a Gnar. Lategame Specialist Gain 40 gold when you reach Level 9. Mage Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Mage. Gain a Nami. Mirage Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Mirage. Gain a Yone. Mystic Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Mystic. Gain a Nami. Pandora’s Bench Gain 5 gold. At the start of every turn, Champions in your 3 rightmost bench slots transform into random Champions of the same cost. Preparation Units on your bench gain 10 Attack Damage and Ability Damage every round, up to 30. Ragewing Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Ragewing. Gain a Shen. Revel Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Revel. Gain a Jinx. Scalescorn Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Scalescorn. Gain a Braum. Shapeshifter Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Shapeshifter. Gain a Gnar. Shimmerscale Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Shimmerscale. Gain a Kayn. Swiftshot Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Swiftshot. Gain a Twitch. Tempest Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Tempest. Gain a Qiyana. Warrior Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Warrior. Gain a Yone. Whispers Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Whispers. Gain a Thresh.

Gold Hextech Augments

Name Effect Assassin Crest Gain an Assassin Emblem and a Kayn. Astral Crest Gain a Astral Emblem and a Nami. Axiom Arc II When your units kill an enemy they gain 30 Mana. Beast’s Den Units that start combat next to at least 2 Shapeshifters gain 35% Attack Speed and Move Speed. Shapeshifters always gain this bonus. Gain a Gnar. Best Friends II Your units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 25% Attack Speed and 25 Armor. Better Together Aura items that buff your team have their effects increased by 33%. Gain a Locket of the Iron Solari. Bruiser Crest Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Taric. Cannoneer Crest Gain a Cannoneer Emblem and a Jinx. Cavalier Crest Gain a Cavalier Emblem and a Sejuani. Cluttered Mind If your bench is full at the end of a round, gain 5 experience points. Combat Training II Your Champions permanently gain 2 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 4 Attack Damage. Cutthroat Assassins Mana-Reave the first unit they attack, increasing their maximum Mana by 35% until they cast. Assassins deal 20% more damage against Mana-Reaved targets. Gain a Qiyana. Devastating Charge Cavalier’s first attack after charging deals 90 magic damage, increased by 1% for each Armor and Magic Resist they have. Gain a Lillia. Dragon Alliance The Dragon trait remains active regardless of how many Dragons you have. Dragons gain 30 Armor and Magic Resist. Gain a random Tier 4 Dragon. Dragon Horde The Dragon trait remains active regardless of how many Dragons you have. Dragons gain 15 Attack Damage and Ability Power. Gain a random Tier 4 Dragon. Dragonmancer Crest Gain a Dragonmancer Emblem and an Ashe. Essence Theft Evoker’s attacks steal 5 Mana from their target. Gain a Lulu. Eternal Protection When one of your Jade champions would die, the nearest Jade Statue protects them, losing 70% of its max Health and transferring 200% of that amount to the champion.. Gain an Ashe. Evoker Crest Gain an Evoker Emblem and a Lulu. Eye of the Storm At the start of combat, the unit in the center of the board gains 50 Ability Power, increased to 150 after Tempest lightning strikes. Gain a Qiyana. Gadget Expert Direct Damage items deal 40% more damage as true damage. Gain a Statikk Shiv. Gear Upgrades Guild champions holding an item gain 25 Armor and another 200% of their Guild bonus. Gain a Twitch. Guardian Crest Gain a Guardian Emblem and a Braum. Guild Crest Gain a Guild Emblem and a Twitch. Hallucinate Mirage champions take 90% less damage for the first 5 seconds of combat. Gain a Yone. Heroic Presence Guardians taunt all enemies every 2 seconds. Enemies that attack a Guardian’s shield take magic damage equal to 8% of the shielded unit’s max Health (up to once per second). Gain a Thresh. Hot Shot Cannoneer’s cannon shots burn their targets, dealing 8% of the target’s maximum Health as true damage over 4 seconds, and reducing healing by 50% for the duration of the burn. Gain a Tristana. Inspire When the Dragonmancer Hero gets a takedown, champions that share a trait with the Dragonmancer Hero gain 50% Attack Speed for 3 seconds. Gain a Ashe. Intercosmic Gifts Astral Orbs have a 50% chance to spawn a smaller orb that contains bonus loot. Gain a Nami. Jade Crest Gain a Jade Emblem and a Ashe. Last Stand The first time you would die, instead drop to 1 Health. After this effect triggers, your units gain 200 Health, 20 Armor and Magic Resist, and 20% Omnivamp. Loot Master Gain a random component every 4 combat rounds when you have at least Guild (2) active. Gain a Twitch. Mage Conference While the Mage trait is active, a random Mage portals onto your bench after combat with a player. Gain a Lillia. Mage Crest Gain a Mage Emblem and a Vladimir. Mirage Crest Gain a Mirage Emblem and a Nunu. Nomads Scalescorns gain 10% damage every time they start combat in a new hex, up to 30%. Gain a Lillia. Party Favors Gain 1 gold for every 6 firecrackers launched by Revel champions each combat. Additionally, gain a special prize the first time 100 total firecrackers are launched. Gain a Jinx. Party Time! After Revels score a takedown, they gain 60% Attack Speed for 3 seconds. Gain a Jinx. Penitence Enemies are disarmed for 2.5 seconds the first time they attack a Jade Statue or are damaged by a Jade Statue’s explosion. Gain a Gnar. Personal Training At the end of combat, Champions that started combat adjacent to Bruiser permanently gain 30 Health, increased by 20 if they survived. Gain a Shen. Press the Attack Your Swiftshots’ attacks apply a stack on their target for 5 seconds. Every third stack consumes all stacks to deal true damage equal to 5% of the target’s maximum Health. Gain a Twitch. Ragewing Crest Gain a Ragewing Emblem and a Shen. Reckless Spending If you purchase both XP and a Shop Refresh during the Planning Phase, Shimmerscale champions gain 30% damage for the next combat phase. Gain a Kayn. Revel Crest Gain a Revel Emblem and a Jinx. Rich Get Richer+ Gain 15 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7. Ricochet Cannoneer’s cannon shots bounce once, dealing 50% less damage. Gain a Tristana. Scalescorn Crest Gain a Scalescorn Emblem and a Braum. Scorch Every 5th instance of Ragewing champion’s damage deals 25% more damage and is converted to true damage. Gain a Kayn. Secret Snax Trainers have a 33% chance to secretly feed their dragonling bonus Snax. Gain a Tristana. Shimmerscale Crest Gain a Shimmerscale Emblem and a Kayn. Swiftshot Crest Gain a Swiftshot Emblem and a Ashe. Tantrum After casting their first Ability, Ragewings restore 100% of their maximum Rage. Tempest Crest Gain a Tempest Emblem and a Qiyana. Tiamat Warrior’s additional attacks deal 50% of their damage to enemies in a 1-hex area around their target. Gain a Yone. Titanic Strength Bruisers gain 2% of their Health as Attack Damage. Gain a Tahm Kench. Twilight Umbrage Units that start combat next to Whispers are stealthed for 5 seconds. Urf’s Grab Bag I Gain 1 Spatula and 1 random item component. Warrior Crest Gain a Warrior Emblem and a Shen. Whispers Crest Gain a Whispers Emblem and a Thresh.

Prismatic Hextech Augments

Name Effect Ancient Archives II Gain 2 Tome of Traits. Assassin Crown Gain an Assassin Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and a Diana. Astral Crown Your team counts as having 1 additional Astral. Gain a Redemption and a Varus. Best Friends III Your units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 35% Attack Speed and 35 Armor. Bruiser Crown Gain a Bruiser Emblem, a Redemption, and an Illaoi. Cannoneer Crown Gain a Cannoneer Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Tristana. Cavalier Crown Gain a Cavalier Emblem, a Redemption, and a Nunu. Cavalier Unity The Cavalier trait grants its bonuses to all of your Champions. This does not increase your number of Cavaliers. Gain a Sejuani. Combat Training III Your Champions permanently gain 3 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 6 Attack Damage. Cruel Pact Buying XP costs 3 Health instead of gold. Cursed Crown Gain +2 maximum team size, but take 100% increased player damage. Dragonmancer Soul Gain a Dragonmancer Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Lee Sin. Evoker Crown Gain an Evoker Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and an Anivia. Guardian Crown Gain a Guardian Emblem, a Gargoyle Stoneplate, and a Braum. Guild Crown Gain a Guild Emblem, a Giant Slayer and a Ryze. Jade Crown Your team counts as having 1 additional Jade. Gain an Ionic Spark and a Gnar. Living Forge Gain a random Ornn item now and after every 10 player combats. Mage Crown Gain a Mage Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Ryze. Mirage Crown Gain a Mirage Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Nunu. Mystic Soul Your team counts as having 1 additional Mystic. Gain a Spear of Shojin and a Lulu. Ragewing Crown Gain a Ragewing Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Swain. Revel Crown Gain a Revel Emblem, a Statikk Shiv, and a Jinx. Scalescorn Crown Gain a Scalescorn Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Diana. Shapeshifter Soul Your team counts as having 1 additional Shapeshifter. Gain a Hand of Justice and an Elise. Shimmerscale Soul Your team counts as having 1 additional Shimmerscale. Gain a Titan’s Resolve and a Kayn. Swiftshot Crown Gain a Swiftshot Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Varus. Tempest Crown Gain a Tempest Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Lee Sin. Think Fast Shop refreshes are free until the end of this round. Traits and other augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain 8 gold. Urf’s Grab Bag II Gain 1 Spatula and 3 random item components. Warrior Crown Gain a Warrior Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and an Olaf. Whispers Crown Gain a Whispers Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and an Elise.

When is Set 7: Dragonlands releasing?

It was confirmed by Riot that the new expansion for TFT will be released with Patch 12.11 on June 8, with the new Set first dropping on PBE two weeks earlier, on May 24.