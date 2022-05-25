All Hunter 3.0 Solar Aspects and how they work in Destiny 2

With the release of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 comes the long-awaited release of the reworked Solar subclasses. Taking after the recently reworked Void subclasses, Solar 3.0 offers players a far more in-depth subclass building experience that helps them better control the way they play. The Hunter’s Solar 3.0 rework is all about making you and your allies empowered while also doing heavy damage over time to both minor enemies and bosses.

To help better define your playstyle there are three Solar Hunter Aspects that dramatically change the way the subclass is played. Each of these Aspects provides different effects to both you and your team while also allowing you to slot a variety of different Fragments. In this guide, we will be going over all of the new Hunter Solar 3.0 Aspects and their in-game effects.

All Solar 3.0 Hunter Aspects

Knock em’ down

Provides two Fragment slots.

Your Solar Supers are enhanced. Golden Gun – Deadshot has increased duration. Golden Gun – Marksman has increased damage resistance and duration. Blade Barrage launches more projectiles.

While Radiant, final blows with your equipped Throwing Knife fully refund your melee energy.

Gunpowder Gamble

Provides one Fragment slot.

Defeating targets with abilities, Solar debuffs, or Solar weapons charges up an improvised Solar explosive. Press your grenade throw button to launch a Solar explosive that can be shot mid-air to cause an ignition.



On Your Mark