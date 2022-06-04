Pokémon Go Fest is a time to celebrate Pokémon Go and the many events and Pokémon that have occurred throughout the year. Not only will multiple Pokémon be spawning throughout the event, but some of these Pokémon will specifically be spawning because you place incense on your avatar. These will be elusive and rare Pokémon, and we highly recommend going after them to add them to your Pokémon Go collection. In this guide, we will cover all incense Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Incense Pokémon Spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2022

There will be a specific Pokémon spawning during the first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2022 alongside the rotating habitats. Each habitat will have a particular Pokémon you can find only while you have incense on your character. We recommend having incense at the ready to catch them at least once. These are all Pokémon spawning through incense and the habitats they will appear in during Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

City Habitat

You will only be able to find Klink while you have incense on your character during the City habitat.

Plains Habitat

You can only find Torkoal while you have incense on your character during the Plains habitat.

Rainforest Habitat

You can only find Tropius while using incense on your character and walking around the game during the Rainforest habitat.

Tundra Habitat

You can only find Galarian Mr. Mime while the Tundra habitat is online, and you use incense on your character.

There will be several Unown spawning throughout Pokémon Go Fest 2022, specifically Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U. They will be attracted to incense through the event.