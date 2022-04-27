Four habitats will rotate out during the first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, a yearly event where players can encounter rare and elusive Pokémon that are typically hard to obtain. Each of the habitats feature an exclusive series of Pokémon for you to catch for a limited time. Here’s what you need to know about all increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Tundra habitat rotation.

The Tundra habitat is one of the four appearing at the event. It will be available for an hour, and you’ll have two opportunities to catch the Pokémon appearing within it. You’ll be able to catch Pokémon featured in the event, along with the ones that will have increased spawns throughout Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

All Tundra habitat increased spawns

These are all Tundra increased Pokémon spawns appearing for this habitat hour during Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Bergmite

Cubchoo

Meditite

Omanyte

Piplup

Popplio

Spheal

Swinub

Vanillite

Wailmer

Wingull

To get the most out of an event like this, we recommend placing a lure on a nearby PokéStop or activating an incense on your character. More Pokémon will be drawn to these items, increasing your chances of capturing more of them.

Alongside these Pokémon appearing, if you activate an incense while the Tundra habitat is active, you can expect to encounter Galarian Mr. Mime, Galarian Darumaka, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U. Many of these Pokémon will have shiny versions. You’ll have an opportunity to catch them to add these rare versions to your collection.

If you want to partake in Pokémon Go Fest 2022, you will need to purchase a ticket to jump into the event. Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will be happening from June 4 to 5 from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time zone.