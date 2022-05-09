all-ingredients-price-guide-for-ravenous-devils

In Ravenous Devils, you’re tasked with serving the countless patrons in your pub using meat derived from the customers that come for a fitting, but never leave, in the tailor’s shop above. You unlock ingredients throughout the story, giving you a wide range of dishes to cook. However, the game doesn’t explain how much each dish is worth, so you’re never quite sure that you’re making the most you could be each day. This guide is a price list for every dish, so you know exactly which meals to prioritize.

All dishes, ingredients, and prices

Below we’ve outlined each dish by the ingredients it requires and its price. You must consider the time it takes to grow vegetables where applicable.