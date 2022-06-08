All Items in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 7: Dragonlands

The new Teamfight Tactics Set 7: Dragonlands is here, but most of the old favorite items have made the journey with it. There has been a balancing pass with many of them, while there are more ways than before to acquire new special versions of gear to outfit your carries with.

Along with your choice of Augments, the itemization of your Champions plays a pivotal role in your team’s strategy and build. In this guide, we list all of the items by category, as well as their stats & effects, recipes, and acquisition types.

Basic Items

B.F. Sword

Stats: +10 Attack Damage

Chain Vest

Stats: +20 Armor

Giant’s Belt

Stats: +150 Health

Needlessly Large Rod

Stats: +10 Ability Power

Negatron Cloak

Stats: +20 Magic Resist

Recurve Bow

Stats: +10% Attack Speed

Sparring Gloves

Stats: +5% Crit Chance, +10% Dodge Chance

Spatula

Effect: Combined into Crests

Tear of the Goddess

Stats: +15 Mana

Combined Items

Combined items confer the sum of base stats of their components, on top of their effects.

Archangel’s Staff

Recipe: Tear of the Goddess + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect: In combat, gain 20 Ability Power every 5 seconds. (Including the start of combat)

Assassin Emblem

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Spatula

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Assassin trait.

Banshee’s Claw

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Giant’s Belt

Effect: Combat start: Grant a shield to the holder and 2 adjacent allies in the same row. It blocks the first enemy Ability, up to 600 damage. Aura item.

Bloodthirster

Recipe: B.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak

Effect: Damage heals the holder for 25% of the damage dealt. Once per combat at 40% Health, gain a 25% maximum Health shield that lasts up to 5 seconds.

Blue Buff

Recipe: Tear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess

Effect: Unique: Grant 20 bonus starting Mana. Gain 20 Mana after casting an Ability.

Bramble Vest

Recipe: Chain Vest + Chain Vest

Effect: Grants 60 Armor (including components). Negates 75% bonus damage from incoming critical hits. On being hit by an attack, deal 75/100/150 magic damage to all nearby enemies (once every 2.5 seconds).

Cavalier Emblem

Recipe: Chain Vest + Spatula

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Cavalier trait.

Chalice of Power

Recipe: Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak

Effect: Combat start: grant 30 Ability Power to the holder and 2 adjacent allies in the same row. Aura item.

Deathblade

Recipe: B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword

Effect: Grant 40/70/100 bonus Attack Damage (including components).

Dragonmancer Emblem

Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Spatula

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Dragonmancer trait.

Dragon’s Claw

Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak

Effect: Grant 120 bonus Magic Resist (including components). Every 2 seconds, Regenerate 1.2% maximum Health for each enemy targeting the holder. If the holder is a Dragon, increase ALL bonuses and effects by 20%.

Edge of Night

Recipe: B.F. Sword + Chain Vest

Effect: Unique: Once per combat: At 50% Health, the holder briefly becomes untargetable and sheds negative effects. Then they gain 30% bonus Attack Speed.

Frozen Heart

Recipe: Tear of the Goddess + Chain Vest

Effect: Unique: Reduce the Attack Speed of enemies within 2 hexes by 25%. Aura Item.

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Recipe: Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak

Effect: Gain 18 Armor and 18 Magic Resist for each enemy targeting the holder.

Giant Slayer

Recipe: B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow

Effect: Abilities and attacks deal 25% more damage. If the target has more than 2200 maximum Health, deal 50% more damage.

Guardian Emblem

Recipe: Giant’s Belt + Spatula

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Guardian trait.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Recurve Bow

Effect: Attacks grant +6% bonus Attack Speed. This effect stacks!

Hand of Justice

Recipe: Tear of the Goddess + Sparring Gloves

Effect: Grant 2 effects: +15 Attack Damage and 15% Ability Power, Attacks and Abilities heal for 15% of damage dealt. Each round, randomly increase 1 of these effects by 30%.

Hextech Gunblade

Recipe: B.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect: Damage heals the holder, and the lowest Health ally, for 25% of the damage dealt.

Infinity Edge

Recipe: B.F. Sword + Sparring Gloves

Effect: Unique: Grants 75% Critical Strike Chance and 10% Critical Strike Damage. Each point of Critical Strike Chance above 100% becomes +1% Critical Strike Damage.

Ionic Spark

Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak

Effect: Enemies within 3 hexes have 50% reduced Magic Resist. When they cast an Ability, they are zapped for magic damage equal to 250% of their maximum Mana. Aura item.

Jeweled Gauntlet

Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Sparring Gloves

Effect: Unique: Grant 40% bonus Critical Strike Damage and 10 bonus Ability Power. Magic and true damage from an Ability can critically strike.

Last Whisper

Recipe: Recurve Bow + Sparring Gloves

Effect: Unique: Dealing physical damage reduces the target’s Armor by 50% for 5 seconds. This effect does not stack.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Chain Vest

Effect: Combat start: shield the holder and allies within 2 hexes in the same row for 300/350/400 over 15 seconds. Aura item

Mage Emblem

Recipe: Tear of the Goddess + Spatula

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Mage trait.

Mirage Emblem

Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Spatula

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Mirage trait.

Morellonomicon

Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Giant’s Belt

Effect: Unique: Grant 30 bonus Ability Power (including components). Magic or true damage from an Ability burns the holder’s target, dealing 25% of the target’s maximum Health as true damage over 10 seconds and reducing healing by 50% for the duration of the burn.

Quicksilver

Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Sparring Gloves

Effect: Unique: Grants 20% bonus Attack Speed. Combat start: immune to crowd control for 15 seconds.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect: Grant 75 bonus Ability Power (including components).

Ragewing Emblem

Recipe: Recurve Bow + Spatula

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Ragewing trait.

Rapid Firecannon

Recipe: Recurve Bow + Recurve Bow

Effect: Grant 50% bonus Attack Speed (including components) and 1 Attack Range. Attacks cannot miss.

Redemption

Recipe: Tear of the Goddess + Giant’s Belt

Effect: Heal adjacent allies for 12% of their missing Health every 5 seconds. Affected allies take 25% less multi-target damage for 5 seconds (damage reduction does not stack). Aura Item,

Runaan’s Hurricane

Recipe: Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak

Effect: Grant 10 bonus Attack Damage. Attacks fire a bolt at a nearby enemy, dealing 70% of the holder’s Attack Damage as physical damage.

Shimmerscale Emblem

Recipe: B.F. Sword + Spatula

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Shimmerscale trait.

Shroud of Stillness

Recipe: Chain Vest + Sparring Gloves

Effect: Unique: Combat start: Shoot a beam that delays the first cast of affected enemies by 35%.

Spear of Shojin

Recipe: Tear of the Goddess + B.F. Sword

Effect: Attacks restore 8 additional Mana.

Statikk Shiv

Recipe: Tear of the Goddess + Recurve Bow

Effect: Grant 15% bonus Attack Speed. Every 3rd attack shocks 4 enemies for 70 magic damage and reduces their Magic Resist by 50% for 5 seconds.

Sunfire Cape

Recipe: Chain Vest + Giant’s Belt

Effect: Unique: Gain 400 bonus Health (including components). Every 2 seconds, an enemy within 2 hexes is burned for 10% of their maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50%.

Tactician’s Crown

Recipe: Spatula + Spatula

Effect: The holder’s team gains 1 maximum team size.

Thief’s Gloves

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Sparring Gloves

Effect: Each round: equip 2 random items. Improves with player level! Consumes 3 item slots.

Titan’s Resolve

Recipe: Chain Vest + Recurve Bow

Effect: Gain 2 Attack Damage and Ability Power when attacking or taking damage. After stacking 25 times, gain 25 Armor and Magic Resist!

Warmog’s Armor

Recipe: Giant’s Belt + Giant’s Belt

Effect: Grants 1000 bonus Health (including components).

Zeke’s Herald

Recipe: B.F. Sword + Giant’s Belt

Effect: Combat start: grant 30% Attack Speed to the holder and 2 adjacent allies in the same row. Aura item

Zephyr

Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Giant’s Belt

Effect: Unique: Combat start: summon a whirlwind on the opposite side of the arena that removes the closest enemy from combat for 5 seconds.

Zz’Rot Portal

Recipe: Recurve Bow + Giant’s Belt

Effect: Combat start: taunt enemies within 4 hexes. On death, a Voidspawn arises, taunting nearby enemies. Voidspawns that arise from summoned units are 25% effective.

Elusive Items

Elusive items represent uncraftable crest items that confer different traits and can only be obtained as drops from globes and from the carousel.

Astral Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Astral trait.

Bruiser Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Bruiser trait.

Cannoneer Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Cannoneer trait.

Dragonmancer’s Blessing

Effect: Use on a Dragonmancer to make them your Dragonmancer Hero. Cannot be used in combat.

Evoker Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Evoker trait.

Guild Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Guild trait.

Jade Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Jade trait.

Legend Emblem

Effect: The holder gains the Legend trait.

Mystic Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Mystic trait.

Revel Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Revel trait.

Scalescorn Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Scalescorn trait.

Swiftshot Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Swiftshot trait.

Tempest Emblem

Effect: The holder gains the Tempest trait.

Warrior Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Warrior trait.

Whispers Emblem

Effect: Unique: The holder gains the Whispers trait.

Shimmerscale Items

Shimmerscale items are special new items granted through the Shimmerscale trait. The number of items it grants depends on the trait’s breakpoints (3/5/7/9). The special effect of these items is that their effectiveness can scale with your gold total.

Crown of Champions

Effect: Every 4 seconds, the next attack deals 9001x the amount of gold in your bank in true damage.

Determined Investor

Effect: +300 Health. After the holder dies 7 times: This item returns to your item tray and transforms into Diamond Hands. Then you will gain 1 Champion Duplicator and 15 gold.

Diamond Hands

Effect: +300 Health, 20 AP. Once per combat at 66% and 33% Health, gain 1 gold and immunity for 2 seconds.

Draven’s Axe

Effect: +20 AD and 20 AS. Gain 1 Attack Damage per gold in your bank (up to 80). Every attack, this item gains 1 stack. At 100 stacks, gain 10 gold and 1 item component.

Gambler’s Blade

Effect: +20 AP and AS. Gain 1% bonus Attack Speed per gold in your bank (up to 80). Each attack has a 5% chance to drop 1 gold.

Goldmancer’s Staff

Effect: +20 AP +30 Mana. Gain 1 Ability Power per gold in your bank (up to 80) and a 50% chance to drop 2 gold on enemy kill.

Mogul’s Mail

Effect: +300 Health. Gain 1.5 Armor, 1.5 Magic Resist, and 15 Health when taking damage. After stacking 30 times, gain 2 gold.

Needlessly Big Gem

Effect: If the holder is alive after 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 1% more damage (maximum 1 gold) per gold you have. For every 2 units alive when this happens, gain 1 gold.

Philosopher’s Stone

Effect: +300 Health. Refreshing your Shop adds a stack to Philosopher’s Stone. Each Shop refresh has a chance to copy the holder and consume all stacks. More expensive champions are harder to copy.

Ornn’s Forge

These very powerful special items are granted through Ornn’s specific Augments.

Anima Visage

Effect: The wearer regenerates 5% of their maximum health each second.

Death’s Defiance

Effect: 50% of the damage the wearer receives is instead dealt over 4 seconds as non-lethal damage. Gain 25% Omnivamp.

Eternal Winter

Effect: Enemies who damage the wearer have their attack speed slowed by 30% for 2 seconds. After being slowed this way 7 times, the attacker is Frozen for the duration instead. An enemy can only be Frozen once every 15 seconds.

Gold Collector

Effect: The wearer executes enemies below 10% health on-hit. Executions generate 1 gold 50% of the time.

Infinity Force

Effect: Armor +33, Attack Damage +33, Attack Speed +33%, Crit Chance +33%, Health +33, Magic Resist +33, Ability Power +33%

Manazane

Effect: After the wearer casts their spell for the first time each combat, they restore 150 mana over 4 seconds. (Starting Mana 30)

Obsidian Cleaver

Effect: The wearer’s basic attacks and spell damage shred enemy armor and magic resistance by 70% for 5 seconds.

Randuin’s Sanctum

Effect: At the start of combat, all allies adjacent to the wearer gain 50 bonus armor and 50 bonus magic resistance for the rest of combat.

Rocket-Propelled Fist

Effect: At the start of combat, the wearer Airborne pulls the farthest enemy into melee range, Stun stunning them for 1.5 seconds. Allies within range will prioritize attacking that enemy.

Zhonyas Paradox

Effect: The first instance of damage that would reduce the wearer below 40% health is prevented, causing them to become invulnerable for 3 seconds.

Radiant Items

Radiant items are available as a special choice during the round 4-7, aka the new Treasure Dragon round, and from some special Augments. These items are much more powerful versions of similar combined items and real premiums if you can get them for your carry. Some of them also have a special “Radiant” effect that they project as an aura at the start of the round.

Absolution

Effect: Every 5 seconds, the holder radiates an aura to allies within 2 hexes, healing them for 18% of their missing Health. Affected allies take 25% reduced damage from multi-target abilities and attacks for 5 seconds. Radiant Bonus: +300 Health

Banshee’s Silence

Effect: Unique When combat begins, the holder and all allies gain a shield that blocks the first enemy Ability. Radiant Bonus: +50 Health for all allies at the start of combat.

Blessed Bloodthirster

Effect: Damage heals the holder for 35% of the damage dealt. Once per combat at 40% Health, gain a 35% maximum Health shield that lasts up to 5 seconds. Radiant Bonus: +20 Attack Damage

Blue Blessing

Effect: Unique: Grant 20 bonus starting Mana. After casting their Ability, the holder gains 30 Mana. Radiant Bonus: +40 Ability Power

Brink of Dawn

Effect: When the holder first drops below 50% Health, they briefly enter stealth, becoming untargetable and shedding negative effects. After coming out of stealth, the holder gains 40% bonus Attack Speed. Triggers again at 30% Health.

Chalice of Charity

Effect: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within 1 hex in the same row gain 50 Ability Power and 10% Omnivamp for the rest of combat.

Covalent Spark

Effect: Enemies within 3 hexes have their Magic Resist reduced by 50%. When they cast an Ability, they are zapped, taking magic damage equal to 250% of their max Mana. Radiant Bonus: Regenerate 1% max Health per second

Demon Slayer

Effect: The holder’s Abilities and attacks do 35% bonus damage. If the target has more than 2200 maximum Health, the bonus increases to 70%.

Dragon’s Will

Effect: Grant 180 bonus Magic Resist (including components). Every 1.5 seconds, Regenerate 2.5% maximum Health for each enemy targeting the holder. If the holder is a Dragon, increase ALL bonuses and effects by 20%.

Dvarapala Stoneplate

Effect: The holder gains 30 Armor and 30 Magic Resist for each enemy targeting them. Radiant Bonus: Regenerate 1% max Health per second

Eternal Whisper

Effect: Physical damage reduces the target’s Armor by 70% for the rest of combat. This effect does not stack. Radiant Bonus: +35% Critical Strike Chance

Fist of Fairness

Effect: At the beginning of each planning phase, the holder gains both of the following: +40 Attack Damage and +40 Ability Power. Attacks and Abilities heal for 40% of damage dealt.

Frozen Heart Of Gold

Effect: Unique Reduces the Attack Speed of enemies within 2 hexes by 50%. Radiant bonus: +45 Mana

Glamorous Gauntlet

Effect: The holder’s magic and true damage from their Ability can critically strike. The holder gains 90% bonus Critical Strike Damage.

Guinsoo’s Reckoning

Effect: Attacks grant +10% bonus Attack Speed for the rest of combat. This effect can stack any number of times. Radiant Bonus: +30% Attack Speed

Hextech Lifeblade

Effect: The holder’s damage heal them for 35% of the damage dealt. The holder also heals their lowest health ally for the same amount. Radiant Bonus: +30 Ability Power

Locket of Targon Prime

Effect: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within 2 hexes in the same row gain a shield that blocks 400/500/600 damage for 60 seconds. Radiant Bonus: Grants 200 Health for all allies at the start of combat.

Luminous Deathblade

Effect: Grant 60/100/140 bonus Attack Damage (including components).

Mistral

Effect: Unique: When combat begins, the wearer summons a whirlwind on the opposite side of the arena that removes the closest enemy from combat for 8 seconds. Ignores CC immunity. Radiant Bonus: +10% Attack Speed for all allies at the start of combat

More More-ellonomicon

Effect: Unique: Gain 50 bonus Ability Power. When the holder deals magic or true damage with their Ability, they burn the target, dealing 60% of the target’s maximum Health as true damage over 30 seconds. and reducing healing by 50% for the duration of the burn.

Quickestsilver

Effect: Unique: The holder gains immunity to crowd control in combat for 30 seconds. Radiant Bonus: +50% Attack Speed

Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap

Effect: Grants 120 bonus Ability Power (including components).

Rapid Lightcannon

Effect: Increases the holder’s Attack Range by 2 hexes and grants 75% bonus Attack Speed (including components). The wearer’s attacks can no longer miss.

Rascal’s Gloves

Effect: At the beginning of the planning phase, the holder equips 2 temporary Radiant items. Consumes three item slots.

Rosethorn Vest

Effect: Grants 100 Armor (including components). Negates 75% bonus damage from incoming critical hits. On being hit by an attack, deal 125/175/225★ magic damage to all nearby enemies (once every 2.5 seconds).

Runaan’s Tempest

Effect: The holder’s attacks fire a bolt at another nearby enemy, dealing 110% of the holder’s Attack Damage and applying on-hit effects. These bolts can critically strike. Radiant Bonus: +30% Attack Speed

Shroud of Reverance

Effect: Unique: When combat begins, the holder shoots a beam straight ahead that delays affected enemies’ first spellcast, increasing their max Mana by 50% until they cast.

Radiant Bonus: +15 Mana for all allies at the start of combat.

Spear of Hirana

The holder’s attacks restore 12 additional Mana. Radiant Passive: +20 Ability Power.

Statikk Favor

Effect: Every third attack from the holder unleashes a chain lightning that bounces to 8 enemies, dealing 110 magic damage and reducing their Magic Resist by 50% for 5 seconds.

Sunlight Cape

Effect: Gain 800 bonus Health (including components). Every 1.5 seconds, a random enemy within 4 hexes is burned for 60% of their maximum Health as true damage over 30 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50%.

Titan’s Vow

Effect: When the holder takes damage or inflicts a critical strike, they gain 3 Attack Damage and Ability Power. This stacks up to 25 times, at which point the holder gains 50 Armor and Magic Resist.

Urf-Angel’s Staff

Effect: In combat, gain 25 Ability Power every 5 seconds. +20 Ability Power.

Warmog’s Pride

Effect: Grants 1600 bonus Health (including components). Radiant Bonus: Regenerate 1% max Health per second

Zeke’s Harmony

Effect: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within 1 hexes in the same row gain 50% Attack Speed and 10% Omnivamp for the rest of combat.

Zenith Edge

Effect: Unique Grants 75% Critical Strike Chance (including components) and 10% Critical Strike Damage. Each point of Critical Strike Chance above 100% becomes +1% Critical Strike Damage. Radiant Bonus: +40% Critical Strike Damage

Zz’Rots Invitation

Effect: At the start of combat, the holder taunts enemies within 4 hexes. When the holder dies, a Radiant Voidmother with bonus stats arises taunting nearby enemies. Radiant Voidspawns that arise from summoned units are 25% effective.