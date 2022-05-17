All Jill Valentine outfits in Dead By Daylight

Jill Valentine is arguably the most popular Resident Evil character. She has appeared in numerous games since the very beginning, making her inclusion in Dead By Daylight an easy and expected decision. In Dead By Daylight, Jill is a good Survivor choice who can set traps on generators, heal faster after coming off a hook, and cleanse Totems faster with her exclusive teachable perks. However, cosmetic items are the real difference you see in your teammates when you enter a lobby. Here are all of the outfits that Jill can equip in Dead By Daylight.

All outfit customization items for Jill Valentine in Dead By Daylight

Like other characters that have entered Dead By Daylight from a different franchise, Jill has a limited set of outfits that are mostly throwbacks to her past.

Default outfit

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you purchase the Resident Evil pack and get Jill Valentine, she comes equipped with her look in Resident Evil 3 Remake. She has her new haircut, blue tank top, and dark jeans with her S.T.A.R.S. badge on the belt.

Prestige outfit

After prestiging Jill Valentine, you will earn variants of her normal outfit covered in blood. First prestige gives you Gory Tank Top, second is Blood Dripping Denims, and third is After-Battle Jill Valentine.

Impervious Agent

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Impervious Agent is an outfit you can buy in the in-game store that dresses up Jill in what she was wearing in the original Resident Evil 3 game. She keeps the same haircut but has a skirt and tube top.

Claire Redfield

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Claire Redfield is another purchasable outfit that is a complete swap to another classic Resident Evil character who appears in the Resident Evil 2 Remake alongside Leon Kennedy. She has her hair in a ponytail and wears a red jacket and jeans.

Season’s Blasting

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Season’s Blasting can also be purchased from the store but is not a complete outfit. It is only a purple Christmas-time ugly sweater with the S.T.A.R.S. and Raccoon City Police Department logos.