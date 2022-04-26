All Landorus (Therian) weaknesses and best Pokemon counters in Pokémon Go

One of the more desirable Pokémon Go legendary Pokémon for you to catch is Therian Forme Landorus. It’s a powerful Pokémon, with few weaknesses, with plenty of strength behind it. We highly recommend this Pokémon you plan to participate in the Master League. Before you can use this Pokémon, you’re going to need to beat it in a five-star raid. In this guide, we cover all Landorus (Therian) weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Landorus (Therian) weaknesses

Landorus (Therian) is a Ground and Flying-type Pokémon. It’s only going to be weak against Ice and Water-type moves, and it will be resistant to Bug, Electric, Fighting, Ground, and Poison-type moves. You typically want to use this Pokémon to counter Ho-Oh, Dialga, Yveltal, Garchomp, and Togekiss, especially if you have a Dragon-type Pokémon on your team.

Best Pokémon counters to Landorus (Therian)

When battling against Landorus (Therian), we recommend using Mamoswine, Galarian Daramian, or Weavile.

Mamoswine is a Ground and Ice-type Pokémon. Although Landorus is resistant to all Ground-type attacks, Mamoswine has some superb Ice-type moves that can use in this battle. You’ll want to make sure you utilize those during the battle to do the most damage against Landorus. The best moveset to give Mamoswine for this battle is the fast move powder snow and the charged moves avalanche and bulldoze.

Next, we have Galarian Darmanitan, a pure Ice-type Pokémon. Similar to Mamoswine, Darmanitan can do some incredible damage against Landorus, but the problem is it is one of the weaker Ice-type Pokéon when it comes to defenses. You’ll want to be careful when using it in a five-star raid as it may not last long. The best moveset to Galarian Darmanitan is the fast move ice fang and the charged moves avalanche and superpower.

The final Pokémon we highly recommend for you to use is Weavile, an Ice and Dark-type. While it might not have the best moveset, you can still leverage the weaker Ice-type moves it has to do some damage against Landorus. The best moveset to give Weavile is the fast move ice shard and the charged moves avalanche and foul play.

You’ll need a full team of six Pokémon to battle against Landorus. These are the other Pokémon we recommend using for that roster.

Alolan Ninetales

Articuno

Avalugg

Beartic

Glaceon

Jynx

Lapras

Mega Abomasnow

Mewtwo

Walrein

Upon defeating Landorus, you’ll have a chance to capture it. In addition, you can catch a shiny version of this Pokémon.