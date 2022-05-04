All Lapras weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Lapras is one of the more challenging Pokémon to defeat in Pokémon Go. When battling against this Pokémon in raid, you’ll want to bring a reliable Pokémon team. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of Lapras’ weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Lapras weaknesses

Lapras is an Ice and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Ice and Water-type attacks. You primarily want to focus on Electric, Fighting, and Grass-type moves. We’ve had quite a bit of success taking advantage of Lapras’ Fighting-type weakness.

The best Pokémon to counter Lapras

The best Pokémon to counter Lapras will be Magnezone, Lucario, and Raikou.

Magnezone is an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. It possesses a robust defense and equally powerful offensive capabilities as an Electric and Steel-type. As a result, it’s an ideal choice to use against Lapras. The best moveset it can use during the raid is the fast move spark and the charged moves wild charge and zap cannon.

Next, you’ll want to try using Lucario, a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. Like Magnezone, Lucario has a high defense and a heavy attack as a Steel-type Pokémon. The best moveset it can use during a raid is the fast move counter and the charged moves aura sphere and close combat.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is the legendary Electric-type, Raikou. While it might not have the highest defense stat compared to Lucario and Magnezone, Raikou’s higher attack power makes it an ideal glass cannon for every raid, and it’s a viable choice to use against Lapras in PvP. The best moveset to give Raikou is the fast move thunder shock and the charged moves wild charge and thunderbolt.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Lapras. We will recommend these Pokémon to fill up the rest of your team.

Breloom

Conkeldurr

Electivire

Hariyama

Machamp

Mega Venusaur

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Roserade

Tangrowth

Tyranitar

Zapdos

Zekrom

After you defeat Lapras in a raid, you’ll have a chance to capture it. In addition, there’s a chance you encounter a shiny version of Lapras at the end of this raid.