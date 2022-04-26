All legendary armaments in Elden Ring and where to find them

Legendary armaments are some of the best the Lands Between has to offer. These powerful weapons are all required to get the Legendary Armamanets trophy. There may only be nine of these weapons in the game, but they are some of the hardest to locate. They are also some of the best weapons to try out, thanks to their unique skills that set them apart from the rest of the weapons. Here is where you can find all of the legendary armaments in the game and get yourself a new achievement.

Ruins Greatsword

Deep in the southern part of the Caelid region is Redmane Castle. This castle is home to a very difficult boss fight against a Misbegotten Warrior and a Crucible Knight. If the idea of fighting the two of these enemies doesn’t scare you, then you are one tough Tarnished. This weapon’s skill is Wave of Destruction, which allows you to hit the ground and send out a wave of gravitational force toward your foe.

Eclipse Shotel

Far up in the northern part of the map is the Mountaintops of the Giants. This later-game area is home to Castle Sol. Those who end up traveling here will find the Church of the Eclipse. Inside will be the Eclipse Shotel. This weapon’s unique skill is Death Flare which allows you to set the weapon ablaze, inflicting the death ailment upon foes. You can perform a follow-up attack to bring the weapon down and trigger an explosion.

Grafted Blade Greatsword

More than just a Game of Thrones easter egg, the Grafted Blade Greatsword is a powerful colossal sword that can heavily damage those who are caught in its attacks. This weapon is obtained by defeating the Leonine Misbegotten in Castle Morne, which is in the Weeping Peninsula to the south of Limgrave. This weapon’s skill is Oath of Vengeance, which increases your stats for a short duration.

Sword of Night and Flame

Perhaps the strongest of the legendary armaments, the Sword of Night and Flame’s skill lets you fire out a miniature Comet Azure or release a wild blaze in an AOE. This sword can be found in Caria Manor. From the lower level Site of Grace, head out the door and across the walkways where the spirit soldiers appear. Find the rooftop that you can jump down to. The armament is inside the building.

Marais Executioner’s Sword

Above the land of Liurnia, you will find the Altus Plateau. Within the Altus Plateau, you will find the Shaded Castle, home to Elemer of the Briar. Defeating this boss will grant you the Marais Executioner’s Sword. This might blade has the Eochaid’s Dancing Blade skill, which allows you to throw the weapon out. It will then spin rapidly, heavily damaging anyone caught in its path.

Dark Moon Greatsword

This weapon has been in every Souls game since the original Demon’s Souls. The Dark Moon Greatsword is the latest iteration of the weapon, and it is received by completing Ranni’s questline. At the end of her quest, you will meet Ranni in the Cathedral of Manus Celes. Once you reach the cathedral, drop down the hole to find Ranni waiting for you. After a short cutscene, Ranni will disappear and leave the sword behind. This weapon’s skill is Moonlight Greatsword which bathes the sword in light, increasing its attack power and imbuing the blade in frost. Charged attacks with this weapon after activating the skill release blasts of moonlight energy.

Devourer’s Scepter

Perhaps the most odd-looking of the legendary armaments, the Devourer’s Scepter is obtained by defeating Bernahl after being invaded by him in Crumbling Faraam Azula. He can be found near the Beside the Greatbridge Site of Grace after defeating Rykard in Volcano Manor. This weapon’s skill, Devourer of Worlds, charges the scepter with magic. You then strike the ground to create an AOE that saps enemy health and gives it to you.

Golden Order Greatsword

Beyond the Mountaintops of the Giants is the Consecrated Snowfield. Upon reaching this area, brave the blizzard and traverse the frozen river to find the Cave of the Forlorn. Deep within this cave is where you will find the Misbegotten Crusader. Defeat this boss to receive the Golden Order Greatsword. This weapon’s skill is Establish Order. Upon using the skill, you salute the weapon, releasing a golden explosion. You can perform a follow-up attack to release waves of golden light.

Bolt of Gransax

The Bolt of Gransax is in the middle of the Capital City in Altus Plateau. You won’t be able to get it right away. You will need to wait until you defeat Godfrey, First Elden Lord in the Erdtree Sanctuary. After this, take the elevator down, and you will find a part of the giant dragon statue that is a weapon. Jump onto the statue and walk up it to find the weapon. This weapon’s ability is called Ancient Lightning Spear, which allows you to coat the weapon in red lightning before throwing it as a spear. This weapon is missable if you complete the Crumbling Faraam Azula section before obtaining it.