All legendary Ashes and Summons in Elden Ring and where to find them

Spirit Ashes are one of the many bonuses that you can use during your time in the Lands Between. These special items, when combined with the Spirit Calling Bell, unleash powerful summons that can help you in battle. Among these summonses are six legendary Spirit Ashes that can bring forth allies that are more powerful than the others. Here is where you can find all six of the legendary Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring.

Lhutel the Headless

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You may have seen some of the Mausoleum Knights wandering around that don’t have heads. They often have a spear and fade in and out of existence while you fight them. The ashes of Lhutel the Headless are the ashes of the leader of those soldiers. This summon can be found in the Tombsward Catacombs in the Weeping Penninsula beneath the main land of Limgrave. You will need to defeat the Cemetery Shade boss in the catacombs to obtain the Spirit Ashes.

Black Knife Tiche

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Tiche is the daughter of the Black Knife Ringleader, Alecto. She is a powerful spirit that moves extremely fast around the battlefield and constantly hits bosses with a barrage of attacks. This is one Spirit Summon that you will want to have on your side. You can obtain her Spirit Ashes by defeating Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader. He can be found in the Ringleader’s Evergoal in Liurnia. To reach this area, you will need to follow Ranni’s questline to the end.

Redmane Knight Ogha

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ogha is an archer that can rival even the best. They wield a greatbow that can knock enemies around and even stun bosses depending on how big they are. They will even use a barrage of gravitational arrows, but only once when they are out. To obtain these Spirit Ashes, you will need to defeat Radahn. After activating the Radahn Festival and defeating Radahn, go to the northernmost section of his boss arena. In the cliffside, you will find the door to the War Dead Catacombs. Defeat the Putrid Tree Spirit boss inside to obtain the Spirit Ashes.

Mimic Tear

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A fan-favorite of the Spirit Ashes, the Mimic Tear summon is far better than the boss version. This spirit takes the shape of you whenever it is summoned. It copies all of the weapons and armor you are wearing and can even apply the same status effects. To obtain these Spirit Ashes, head to the Mistwood after the Radahn Festival and make your way down the giant hole that appears. Down in this area, you will need to find the Night’s Sacred Ground. Within that area, you will find an imp statue. Use Swordstone Keys on the statue to open the fog wall next to it. Defeat the enemy inside and claim your Spirit Summon.

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Kristoff harnesses the power of dragons to help you defeat your foes. This Spirit Summon uses a spear and shield, but will also call down thunderbolts to vanquish your target. You can obtain these Spirit Ashes from the Sainted Hero’s Grave in Altus Plateau. You can reach this area after obtaining both halves of the Dectus Medallion. You will need to defeat the Ancient Hero of Zamor boss in the dungeon to obtain the Spirit Ashes.

Cleanrot Knight Finlay

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Cleanrot Knights can be a pain to deal with. Thanks to the Spirit Ashes of Cleanrot Knight Finlay, you can show your enemies what dealing with one of these knights is like. Finlay will throw out discs of holy energy at foes and can even inflict the Scarlet Rot status effect. You can find these Spirit Ashes in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. The first part of Elphael is the Prayer Room Site of Grace. From here, follow the main path until you see an enemy that is looking out over a railing. Beneath the railing is a platform to jump on to reach an area with a pergola. You will spot a doorway near the pergola. Go through the doorway to find the Spirit Ashes.