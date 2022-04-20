All Legendary Weapons in Guild Wars 2

The highest tier of weapon one can gain in Guild Wars 2 is the Legendary tier. Unlike the similar Ascended tier, the Legendary tier has several benefits that players can utilize. Unfortunately, it also comes at a price, either monetary or time-based. Another problem with a Legendary Weapon is that there are different kinds for each Generation of the game. The Generations are based on the releases of each Expansion. Choosing the best one can seem complicated and excessively intricate, but there’s a simple method to selecting a Legendary for yourself.

The first thing to do is to look at each Legendary weapon. They’re all unique designs that give off different effects when being used or passively as you move about the maps.

One-Handed Weapons:

Screenshot by DoubleXP.

One-Handed weapons can be used as either a Main-Hand or Off-Hand equip. They’re also able to be double-equipped, and many builds will run a Dagger and Dagger combination.

Weapon Generation 1 Generation 2 Generation 3 Axe: Frostfang Astralaria Aurene’s Rending Dagger: Incinerator Claw of the Khan-Ur Aurene’s Claw Pistol: Quip Hope Aurene’s Argument Sword: Bolt The Shining Blade Aurene’s Fang Mace: The Moot Eureka Aurene’s Tail

Main Handed Only:

Screenshot by DoubleXP.

The Main-Handed weapon is generally not used alone and will be equipped with an Off-Handed weapon.

Weapon Generation 1 Generation 2 Generation 3 Scepter: Meteorlogicus Xiuquatl Aurene’s Wisdom

Off-handed Only:

Screenshot by DoubleXP.

Off-handed weapons are used mainly in combination with other weapons. These are limited to only being used as an off-handed slot equip.

Weapon Generation 1 Generation 2 Generation 3 Focus: The Minstrel The Binding of Ipos Aurene’s Gaze Shield: The Flameseeker Prophecies Shooshadoo Aurene’s Scale Torch: Rodgort Flames of War Aurene’s Breath Warhorn: Howler Verdarach Aurene’s Voice

Two-Handed:

Screenshot by DoubleXP.

The Greatswords for Generation 1 can be combined. Adding Sunrise and Twilight to each other will give players the Eternity Greatsword. Using The Dreamer Shortbow will fire unicorn projectiles, whilst the Nevermore has a raven motif.

Weapon Generation 1 Generation 2 Generation 3 Greatsword: Sunrise, Twilight, and Eternity Exordium Aurene’s Bite Hammer: The Juggernaut Sharur Aurene’s Weight Longbow: Kudzu Pharus Aurene’s Flight Rifle The Predator The HMS Divinity Aurene’s Persuasion Shortbow The Dreamer Chuka and Champawat Aurene’s Wing Staff The Bifrost Nevermore Aurene’s Insight

Aquatic:

Screenshot by DoubleXP.

The Aquatic Legendaries were only included for the first Generation of Legendaries as underwater combat is not as commonplace in the game.

Weapon Generation 1 Harpoon gun: Frenzy Spear: Kamohoali’I Kotaki Trident: Kraitkin

As there are several choices for each Weapon type, it comes down to the aesthetic that you, the player, want for your weapon. None of the stats vary between the Legendaries as they are all at the maximum for their type. Players who aren’t sure what the weapons look like with their own characters can preview them either through the Black Lion Trading Post, or at the Wardrobe tab. Once the Legendary weapon has been crafted, it’s unlocked across your characters, and its additional stats can be changed as needed. To craft the Legendary weapon you need, you’ll have to gain its Precursor first.