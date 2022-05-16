All Legends and main abilities in Apex Legends Mobile

As it looks to be a fresh take on the mainline battle royale, Apex Legends Mobile sports a different collection of maps and characters than what console and PC players are used to seeing. At launch, the title holds a total of 10 Legends, featuring a diverse set of support, recon, offensive, and defensive character types. That said, there is one never-before-seen character that is entirely exclusive to this mobile version.

From Bloodhound to Caustic, players will notice a majority of the roster being made up of the series’ original Legends and their beloved abilities. The most noticeable difference is the addition of Fade, a mobile-only offensive character that utilizes the void to flank and trap enemies. You can discover all of the game’s current Legends and their moves below.

Bangalore

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Passive – Double Time: Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time.

Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time. Tactical – Smoke Launcher : Fire a high-velocity canister that explodes into a vision-blocking smoke wall (33 second cooldown).

: Fire a high-velocity canister that explodes into a vision-blocking smoke wall (33 second cooldown). Ultimate – Rolling Thunder: Throw a flare to call an artillery strike. The shells fall and explode after a short delay, damaging, slowing, and blurring vision (180 second cooldown).

Bloodhound

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Passive – Tracker : Spots tracks that show the location and time of enemy actions.

: Spots tracks that show the location and time of enemy actions. Tactical – Eye of the Allfather : Briefly reveal hidden enemies, traps, and clues throughout structures ahead (25 second cooldown).

: Briefly reveal hidden enemies, traps, and clues throughout structures ahead (25 second cooldown). Ultimate – Beast of the Hunt: Move faster while highlighting enemies and their tracks. Knockdowns extend the duration (180 second cooldown).

Caustic

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Passive – Nox Vision : See enemies through your gas.

: See enemies through your gas. Tactical – Nox Gas Trap : Drop up to six canisters that release deadly Nox Gas when shot or triggered, slowing and damaging enemies over time (20 second cooldown).

: Drop up to six canisters that release deadly Nox Gas when shot or triggered, slowing and damaging enemies over time (20 second cooldown). Ultimate – Nox Gas Grenade: Throw a Nox Gas Grenade that blankets a large area in gas, slowing and damaging enemies in range (180 second cooldown).

Fade

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Passive – Slipstream : Can get a short burst of speed at the end of a slide (10 second cooldown).

: Can get a short burst of speed at the end of a slide (10 second cooldown). Tactical – Flash Back : Go back to where you were a while ago from the Void (20 second cooldown).

: Go back to where you were a while ago from the Void (20 second cooldown). Ultimate – Phase Chamber: Release a phase cage to send all Legend within range into the Void. (90 second cooldown).

Gibraltar

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Passive – Gun Shield : Aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming fire. The shield slowly charges after shattering.

: Aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming fire. The shield slowly charges after shattering. Tactical – Dome of Protection : Deploy an energy Dome Shield that blocks incoming and outgoing attacks. Teammates revive quicker while inside (30 second cooldown).

: Deploy an energy Dome Shield that blocks incoming and outgoing attacks. Teammates revive quicker while inside (30 second cooldown). Ultimate – Defensive Bombardment: Throw a mortar strike beacon, causing a bombardment that damages, slows, and blurs the vision of enemies in range (270 second cooldown).

Lifeline

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Passive – Combat Revive : Deploy D.O.C. to revive teammates and create a protective shield.

: Deploy D.O.C. to revive teammates and create a protective shield. Tactical – D.O.C. Heal Drone : Call your Drone of Compassion to automatically heal nearby Legends over time. However, taking damage will disrupt D.O.C’s healing (60 second cooldown).

: Call your Drone of Compassion to automatically heal nearby Legends over time. However, taking damage will disrupt D.O.C’s healing (60 second cooldown). Ultimate – Care Package: Request a drop pod of higher-tier defensive equipment (360 second cooldown).

Mirage

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Passive – Now You See Me : Automatically cloak yourself when using Respawn Beacons and reviving teammates. When knocked down, release a decoy and briefly become invisible.

: Automatically cloak yourself when using Respawn Beacons and reviving teammates. When knocked down, release a decoy and briefly become invisible. Tactical – Psyche Out : Send out a holographic decoy to confuse the enemy. When the ability is reactivated, the decoy will mimic your movements (15 second cooldown).

: Send out a holographic decoy to confuse the enemy. When the ability is reactivated, the decoy will mimic your movements (15 second cooldown). Ultimate – Life of the Party: Deploy a team of distracting decoys that mimic your movements while you briefly cloak and move faster (60 second cooldown).

Octane

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Passive – Swift Mend : Gradually restore Health when taking damage.

: Gradually restore Health when taking damage. Tactical – Stim : Move faster and reduce slowing effects for six seconds, but costs health to use (two second cooldown).

: Move faster and reduce slowing effects for six seconds, but costs health to use (two second cooldown). Ultimate – Jump Pad: Deploy a jump pad that catapults Legends through the air. Allows you to double jump (90 second cooldown).

Pathfinder

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Passive – Insider Knowledge : Scan a survey beacon to reveal the location of the next Ring. Each scan reduces the cooldown of the Zipline Gun.

: Scan a survey beacon to reveal the location of the next Ring. Each scan reduces the cooldown of the Zipline Gun. Tactical – Grapple : Launch a Grappling Hook to quick swing away. You can also adjust your swing direction and disconnect the hook for greater control of the landing spot (10 to 30 second cooldown).

: Launch a Grappling Hook to quick swing away. You can also adjust your swing direction and disconnect the hook for greater control of the landing spot (10 to 30 second cooldown). Ultimate – Zipline Gun: Create a Zipline for everyone to use (120 second cooldown).

Wraith

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Passive – Voices from the Void : Voices warn you when you are spotted, targeted, or near traps.

: Voices warn you when you are spotted, targeted, or near traps. Tactical – Into the Void : Enter the void to move quickly and avoid damage (25 second cooldown).

: Enter the void to move quickly and avoid damage (25 second cooldown). Ultimate – Dimensional Rift: Increase movement speed to link two locations with portals. For 60 seconds, any Legend can enter these portals (210 second cooldown).

