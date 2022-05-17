All Leon Kennedy outfits in Dead By Daylight

Leon Kennedy is one of the Survivors you can choose to play as in Dead by Daylight. Initially from the Resident Evil franchise, Leon finds himself in a battle against the many Killers featured in the game. While playing as this character, you can select several unique outfits. These outfits are available to you before you start a match. These are all Leon Kennedy outfits you can wear in Dead by Daylight.

All Leon Kennedy outfits

Default

The default outfit for Leon is his Raccoon Police Department uniform. Leon is wearing this in Resident Evil 2 as he’s attempting to figure out what’s happening inside the city when the zombie outbreak hits.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Chris Redfield

Another outfit you can purchase for Leon Kennedy is called Chris Redfield. Chris is another one of the main protagonists in the Resident Evil franchise. He appears in the first Resident Evil game and several other games throughout the franchise. Although Chris is not in Dead by Daylight, you can try looking like him while playing Leon.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Private Investigator

Leon’s Private Investigator outfit is what he wore during Resident Evil 4, where he serves as the game’s main character. Here, Leon is wearing a widely different attire from his police officer’s uniform. For fans of Resident Evil 4, this outfit is a must-have to add to your collection, especially if you find yourself consistently playing Leon.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Bad Tidings Sweater

If you want Leon to get into the holiday spirit, you can have him wear the Bad Tidings sweater. It goes over the top of his default outfit.