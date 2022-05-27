All Lost Sands Adventure rewards in Sea of Thieves

The new Sea of Thieves Adventure, Lost Sands, has dropped anchor, and there’s plenty to get done. Whether you side with Merrick in the rebuilding of Golden Sands or stand with the Servant of the Flame and work to consign it all to the dust of history, there’s a good amount of treasure with which to fill your boots, and a lovely few Mementos to collect to remind you of the happy — or less happy — times along the way.

Sea of Thieves: Lost Sands rewards

Image via Rare

Savior of Golden Sands sail

This nifty-looking sail is a lovely cosmetic item, obtained as a reward for helping Merrick rebuild Golden Sands Outpost. All you need to do is reach the end of the Hunter’s Path questline, though that can be more easily said than done for some. The Lost Sands questlines have no checkpoints, so you’ll need to do it all in one sitting. However, the warm fuzzy feeling of a job well done (and a nice new sail) will doubtless be enough to push you through your tasks.

The Hunter’s Path will require you to:

Find Merrick at Golden Sands

at Golden Sands Recover Tina’s rum cache in Cannon Cove

in Cannon Cove Pick up Sharon’s sailcloth at Smuggler’s Bay

The Servant’s lantern

Taking the alternate route through the Adventure will see you siding with the Servant of the Flame to disrupt Merrick’s efforts and leave Golden Sands in rubble. Complete this questline and you’ll nab the Servant’s Lantern, another cosmetic item for your ship.

The Servant’s Path will see you:

Seek out the shadowy figure that Larinna mentions

that Larinna mentions Find a Soulflame Rowboat

Collect a relic cache from a smuggler in Twin Grove

from a smuggler in Twin Grove Deliver the relic cache to a smuggler in Cannon Cove

to a smuggler in Cannon Cove Destroy the Soulflame Rowboat at Golden Sands

Victor of Golden Sands title

Attaining this title will require you to play through both questlines and successfully complete all 11 Deeds over the course of the Lost Sands Adventure. This is far from impossible, though you’ll want to be careful with some of the Deeds that require cargo delivered in perfect condition.

The Deeds to accomplish in Lost Sands are: