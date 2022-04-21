All maps available in the Overwatch 2 beta

Overwatch 2’s Closed Beta will introduce players to quite a bit of content that they have been waiting months and years for. From the new DPS Sojourn to a mix of current hero reworks, there is much to look forward to for the Overwatch faithful. Included in the content, we will see are new maps featuring the new game mode Push and reworked already present ones. Here are all of the maps that will appear in the Overwatch 2 Closed Beta.

Control

Ilios

Lijiang Tower

Oasis

Escort

Circuit Royal (new Monaco location)

Dorado

Route 66

Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Hybrid

Eichenwalde

King’s Row

Midtown (new New York location)

Push

Colosseo (new Rome location)

New Queen Street (New Toronto location)

You may notice a few missing maps that have been in Overwatch in the past. For cases like Busan, Nepal, and a few others, the developers have not finished making their updates for Overwatch 2 ready to be playtested yet, so they will appear in the future but not here. As for Assault maps like Hanamura, Paris, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries, that game mode will not be featured in Overwatch 2, so don’t expect to see those maps anytime soon.