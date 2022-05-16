All maps in Apex Legends Mobile in Season 1: Primetime

As Apex Legends Mobile isn’t tied to the original title, players on iOS and Android can expect the game to have map rotations all its own. This means Mobile will also be the home to older versions of fan-favorite maps from the PC and console iteration. Better yet, map rotations won’t last very long, with each season of Mobile said to last just around a month. In the meantime, here’s every map currently available in Season 1: Primetime.

Current map rotation in Battle Royale

At the time of writing, Apex Legends Mobile does not bear a map rotation for its traditional Battle Royale mode. This is because the mode only hosts the classic World’s Edge map. However, this may change in the near future, as King’s Canyon did appear in early access builds of the game.

World’s Edge: Those playing Battle Royale or Ranked can experience the original version of World’s Edge that first appeared in Apex Legends Season 3 in 2019. The resurrected map delivers 15 named locations, including the formerly retired Capitol City, Drill Site, and The Train Yard.

Current map rotation in Team Deathmatch and Arenas

Mobile’s Multiplayer portion currently includes three different modes, Team Deathmatch: Base Respawn, Team Deathmatch: Random Respawn, and Arenas — each having a 10-minute map rotation. Every game mode holds its own map rotation, though some maps can be found in multiple modes.