All Mastery Insight Points in Dragon’s End in Guild Wars 2

Dragon’s End is the last of the maps released with the End of Dragons expansion in Guild Wars 2. The map is set in the corner of the Jade Sea and features massive waves made of jade that were unleashed during Shiro Tagachi’s death. The Jade Sea is also the Dragon’s End Meta site, which has players team up to fight a massive boss. Apart from the solidified ocean and the remains of homes, shrines, and villages, there’s more to the area. Players coming from The Echovald Wilds will find this place a lot more open and straightforward to navigate and a lot brighter. Dragon’s End also has several Mastery Insight Points for players who are looking to unlock the various upgrades for their End of Dragon Masteries.

Quarry Crane Mastery Insight

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is the first Mastery Insight that players will encounter in the Dragon’s End map. It’s located at the top of a Quarry Crane, and players will need to use either a Springer or their Skyscale to reach it.

Thirsty Tourist Mastery Insight

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Players will find this Mastery Insight Point on the northern part of the map near some flowering Sakura Trees. The Mastery is given to you by a Charr.

Warehouse Mastery Insight

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Warehouse is located on the top left of the map. Players can access it through the door, and when they turn to their left, they’ll come across the control panel. Interact with it, and complete the memory mini-game.

Jade Waves Mastery Insight

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can reach this Point through either a Springer or Skyscale. It’s atop a giant petrified Jade Wave near the giant drill and the small lake.

Shrine Rooftop Mastery Insight

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Players can reach this Point in three different ways. Either through using a Springer, a Skyscale or by using a Zipline once you’ve unlocked your Jade Bot Mastery. The Point has no enemies, but its area can be lousy with foes.

Brotherhood Rooftop Mastery Insight

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This Point is on the bottom left of the map. You’ll need a Springer or a Skyscale to reach it. The area under it can be filled with enemies.