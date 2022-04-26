All Mastery Insight Points in The Desolation in Guild Wars 2

The Desolation map is filled with many environmental and enemy-based dangers. Between the sulfur and the ongoing battles between the Forged and Awakened, it’s easy to get killed in a number of creative and excruciating ways. Despite its numerous challenges, The Desolation plays host to several Mastery Insight Points, which players will need if they’re looking to level up their Mounts.

Silent Isle

This Point is located to the east of the map, in the top right corner. To reach it, you’ll either need a Skimmer or a Skyscale, as it’s a solitary island in the middle of a lake. There are some regular foes in the areas, like Drakes, but there’s nothing too serious.

Sandfall Sanctum

Proceeding from here, the next Point is located inside an Awakened building. The Awakened here are subdued and won’t attack you. You’ll have to get a Jackal Mount with the Portal Mastery unlocked and head to the Sand Portal in the back of the room to reach it. This will pop you out mid-air, so you’ll have to dash to get through the Portal ahead of you instantly. After that, you can Waypoint out or use the Portal again to exit.

Arena of Yavu

Heading the next Point requires players to cross over the sulfur to use a Skimmer. Unfortunately, it will damage you if you don’t have a Skimmer, and you’ll probably not be able to escape it in time. Alternatively, you can use a Skyscale to fly straight there. The Point is in a small colosseum-like structure.

Shattered Ravines

This one isn’t tough to get to, but it’s located behind some enemies, and if you don’t have a Skyscale, you may need your Springer to get up to the area.

Tarstone Weeps

This one is inside a cave. The entrance to the cave is above the ground level, so you’ll need a Springer to enter easily. Inside are several Oozes that will want to eat you, so you’ll have to either kill them or avoid them.

Sand Jackal Leap

This Point is located high above the map. It’s located in the area where players will gain access to the Jackal Mount. You will need to have a Jackal with the Portal Mastery unlocked, a Skyscale, or a very kind Mesmer friend who can teleport you up.

Henge of Joko

From the Sand Jackal Mastery, you’ll need to head out over the sulfur with a Skimmer, or a Skyscale, or even Glide there if you’re feeling brave. Harpies patrol the Point, but there isn’t a great deal of trouble other than that.

The Mouth of Torment

Aptly named for players without a Skyscale, you’ll need a Jackal with the Portal Master unlocked. There is a Sand Portal that will take you close to the Point, located to the south at the tip of one of the spikes. You’ll be able to hop up to the top of the pillar you’ll exit the Portal at and glide over if you don’t have a Skyscale. Alternatively, you can just fly right up if you have the Mount.

Sulfur Shooter and Honoring the Fallen

This is a collection and kill quest achievement that you’ll start by interacting with an Order of Shadows member. They’re located inside the building. Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll instantly be granted the Mastery Point.

This is also a collection and kill quest. To start it, you’ll have to head over to the Mastery Point, which you’ll need a Springer to access. It’s surrounded by Earth Elementals that will try to attack you. Kill them off, and bow or kneel at the circle to have the quest giver pop up.