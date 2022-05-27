All Mastery Insight Points in The Echovald Wilds in Guild Wars 2

The Echovald Wilds is a region of Cantha in Guild Wars 2 that is both beautiful and mysterious at the same time. It’s filled with warring groups, massive trees, and some Mastery Insight Points that players will need to level up their Jade Bots, Fishing, and Skiffs as they embark through Cantha. The Echovald Wilds is home to massive battery dumps and a lot of history, and while seeking out the Mastery Insight Points, players will be able to enjoy all this map has to offer.

Cemetery pond

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There is nothing overly complicated about this Point. You’ll need to head up the staircase, and the Point will be at the top.

Altrumm Mines Catacomb

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The entrance to this location is slightly hidden. You’ll need to look for the lantern lighting the roots to find the way inside the Catacombs.

House Zu Heltzer

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This Mastery Insight Point is simple enough to reach. It’s located in the dig site at the top right of the area. You’ll need either a Springer or a Skyscale to reach the Point.

Wrightstone Chantry

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The only way inside the Chantry is to use the Teleporter. If you’ve managed to head into Echovald before completing the storyline, you’ll have to head back and complete the chapters up until The Scenic Route to unlock your Jade Bot. If you have your Jade Bot, you’ll need at least two charges, one to repair the Teleporter and one to use it. Inside the Chantry will be another Battery to help you Teleport out.

Saprophyte’s Pond

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Some Will’o’Wisps guard this area, so you’ll need to beat them up before you can interact with the Point without issue. It’s accessible through a Springer or a Skyscale.

Temple of the Dredge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To access this Point, you’ll need to use the Teleporter again. However, unlike with the previous Teleporter, you’ll need to ensure that the nearby shrines are protected. This means the event must be successfully completed. Again you’ll need at least two charges for this Teleporter.

Ferndale Stairs

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It is simple enough to reach, but it requires players to have access to either a Springer or a Skyscale at the top of some broken stairs.

Ancient Archives

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll have to use the Teleporter in the Archives. Again, you’ll have to make sure you have two charges on your Jade Bot, one to repair the Teleporter and one to use it. There is usually an enemy guarding the Teleporter, so you’ll probably need to fight them.

Mori Village

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This Point is located in the Tengu’s home, Mori Village. You’ll need to jump up with your Springer or use a Skyscale to reach the Point.

Fort Aspenwood

Screenshot by DoubleXP

North of the Tengu village, you’ll need to run along the tree branches and use a Skyscale or a Springer to reach the Point. It can be a little confusing at first to navigate.

Aspenwood Passageway

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Simple enough to reach, players only need to use a Skyscale or a Springer to jump up to the Point. There may be some enemies in the vicinity but nothing at the Point itself.

Qinkaishi Basin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Approach this Point from the western side. You’ll need either a Springer or a Skyscale to reach this Point.