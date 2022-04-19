All MCU skins in the Marvel’s Avengers game

When Marvel’s Avengers originally got its E3 2019 reveal, the public was so accustomed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies from Marvel Studios that the different appearances of these familiar heroes were considered off-putting. While developer Crystal Dynamics crafted its own iterations of these characters, the studio is paying homage to the MCU with some skins based on the films. These aren’t free or earnable in-game, however — you have to buy them in the Marketplace, unless otherwise stated.

The following heroes in Marvel’s Avengers currently have an MCU skin in the Marketplace, with the heroes listed in order of the in-game release of their first MCU costume.

Black Widow

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

Image via Square Enix

Coinciding with the Red Room Takeover event, this Avengers: Endgame-inspired costume surprisingly caused complaints within the Marvel’s Avengers community — the hair wasn’t accurate enough to observers.

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

Image via Square Enix

Coinciding with the release of the Black Widow film is a skin based on Natasha’s white outfit from her solo movie. The skin also releases alongside a reprise of the Red Room Takeover event. People are still bitter about that hair, though.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Image via Square Enix

Natasha’s Infinity War-inspired outfit changes things up from previous skins. Black Widow is sporting a familiar jacket from her solo movie, first worn by Yelena Belova. She’s also ditched her red hair and dyed it blonde, as she did for her covert operations with Cap in the movie.

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

Image via Square Enix

Natasha’s second Black Widow-inspired outfit is one of the coolest looks for the spy yet. The outfit shows Black Widow fully decked out with her twin pistols, dual shock batons, and electric bracelets. However, the best detail has got to be her hair, which fans are quite thrilled about.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron

Image via Square Enix

Natasha’s Age of Ultron outfit is, perhaps, one of the closest movie adaptations yet. The spy is ready to take down Ultron’s army of robots with her shock batons. Her hair is the reddest and coolest it’s ever been, plus it looks quite fantastic as well.

Hawkeye

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

Image via Square Enix

While Clint Barton had a number of costumes in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s Avengers choose probably the plainest iteration, eschewing most of his Ronin regalia. The buzzcut isn’t popular with fans either.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron

Image via Square Enix

The Hawkeye’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron Outfit puts Clint in a much cooler outfit than his previous MCU one. He may just be a man with a bow and arrow, but he’s an Avenger nonetheless. Plus, his hair is back, along with a smug face.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye

Image via Square Enix

Clint’s Hawkeye outfit may not be the most exciting to look at, but its simple design works well for the former spy. It’s built for fighting around New York City and is about as lackluster as his Endgame outfit — but at least he’s got hair. Alas, he no longer has the smug look of his Age of Ultron skin.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Image via Square Enix

Hawkeye’s Civil War-inspired outfit is nearly identical to the movie, but the official artwork is missing his bow. While his suit may match his film look, the picture shows him holding his Ronin sword. It’s an odd choice considering he never uses it in the film.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers Endgame (Ronin)

The fan-favorite attempt by Clint Barton to appropriate samurai imagery is available to purchase. As the Ronin, Barton made a violent crusade against criminal organizations around the world before the events of Avengers: Endgame, which followed him to his own Disney+ show. Now his use of a sword makes a bit more sense in-game.

Iron Man

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

Image via Square Enix

Possibly the most popular MCU skin in Marvel’s Avengers is the Iron Man Avengers: Endgame skin. Based on Tony Stark’s nanosuit, this skin has become a favorite for in-game photographers on social media.

Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

Image via Square Enix

Iron Man was the movie that started the MCU. The Marvel Studios’ Iron Man skin, otherwise known as the Mach III armor, is Tony Stark’s benchmark for all of his future suit designs throughout the films. Without it, he’s just a genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist.

Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2

Image via Square Enix

Iron Man 2 introduced one of the coolest Iron Man suits in the MCU, the Suitcase Armor. During the Grand Monaco Race, Tony hopped in a Formula 1 car like it was his own Audi R8. The race was cut short by Whiplash, who sliced Tony’s car in half. To protect himself, Stark grabbed his Suitcase Armor, his own personal Iron Man suit in a box. The armor formed around him in a few seconds, in a similar style to his nanosuit in Infinity War.

Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3

Mark 47, or “the Prodigal Son,” was Tony Stark’s latest prototype in the totally-a-Christmas-movie Iron Man 3. For this modular suit, the gold is significantly more prominent than the red, which should make for some excellent Photo Mode shots. Players can earn this by getting 100 Shipments by March 3.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Image via Square Enix

Tony’s second to last suit featured in the MCU is powered by nanotechnology, and it quickly conforms to fit him like a glove. With the suit, Iron Man managed to survive Thanos’ onslaught which included being stabbed, tossed around, and even helped him dodge an entire moon.

Hulk

Image via Square Enix

Bruce Banner and the Hulk collided into a “Professor Hulk” character in Avengers: Endgame, and this Marvel’s Avengers skin uses the tactical bodysuit that Hulk uses for most of that film.

Captain America

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

Image via Square Enix

It took long enough for MCU Steve Rogers to don a chainmail suit, and he finally did so in his last MCU appearance in Avengers: Endgame. It’s an iconic part of Captain America’s costume, so it naturally fits in Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel Studios’ The Avengers

Image via Square Enix

Sure, Cap’s costume from the first Avengers film might be a bit dorky, but we prefer the term “old-school.” And should players choose, they can now don the star-spangled costume from that classic 2012 film.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Image via Square Enix

The Captain America Infinity War outfit is a faded and rugged shadow of what the suit represented. Steve Rogers is on the run from the government and no longer carries the star-spangled shield or title of Captain America. He simply introduces himself as Steve Rogers. Luckily, Crystal Dynamics included the beard.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger

Image via Square Enix

The origins outfit for Captain America may come with all the bells and whistles needed to combat Hydra during World War II, but Cap really only needs the shield and his can-do attitude. The gun holster and ammo pouch are just there to add to the overall coolness of the costume.

Thor

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

Image via Square Enix

Thor received a much-needed haircut in Thor: Ragnarok, and even that change alone helped to redefine the character visually. The demigod went full Thor in the climax of Avengers: Infinity War, donning full armor, and continued wearing this costume during the tragic opening of Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, don’t expect Mjolnir to get replaced by Stormbreaker with this skin.

Marvel Studios’ The Avengers

Image via Square Enix

We first met the God of Thunder in his standalone film Thor where he has his flowing red cape and golden locks. He’s a much different man than he is in later MCU movies. In his early days, Thor is much more serious and lacked humor. That could be why he never appeared to be in a gaming mood. That is until we see him playing Fortnite against Noobmaster69 in Avengers: Endgame. As for his outfit, it remains the same in The Avengers and doesn’t really get an upgrade until Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

Image via Square Enix

Thor went through a major change in his third film. His blonde hair was cut short and he got an update to his wardrobe. His Marvel’s Avengers skin sees him in the outfit he wore in the coliseum fight against a friend from work. Although, he is missing the winged helmet and dual swords he has in the movie. Plus, he loses Mjölnir in Ragnarok but manages to hold onto it in the game. He’s the God of Thunder, not the God of hammers.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World

Image via Square Enix

There are subtle differences between Thor’s outfit from his first standalone film and the sequel. One major addition is the God of Thunder’s lustrous beard. It was a bit more than stuble when he first hit the big screen but as he grows as a character so does the beard. This skin also forgoes the metal plating around his arms.

Marvel Studios’ Thor

Image via Square Enix

There was a regal quality to Kenneth Branagh’s Thor film that this Marvel’s Avengers skin is recapturing. Thor only briefly wore his ceremonial helmet in his first movie, with the rest of the MCU opting to let Chris Hemsworth’s blonde locks out. But for those who prefer a more king-like Thor from the comics, this might be the best skin option for players.

Black Panther

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Image via Square Enix

Donned by the late Chadwick Boseman in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, T’Challa would wear this nanosuit during his tenure as the King of Wakanda. This costume also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as opposed to his more traditional costume in Captain America: Civil War.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Image via Square Enix

In Chadwick Boseman’s first appearance in the MCU, T’Challa donned a more practical Black Panther suit. T’Challa wore this version of the Panther Habit throughout Captain America: Civil War and at the beginning of Black Panther, after which Shuri provided him with a nano technology-imbued suit; whichever one you like better, at least you have options now.

Kate Bishop

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye

Image via Square Enix

Clint Barton’s protege Kate Bishop made her first MCU appearance in the Disney+ Hawkeye show, portrayed by Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld. Although MCU Kate doesn’t quite have the confidence and experience of the video game Kate, she still proves herself to be an expert sharpshooter and athlete. Her MCU skin in the Marvel’s Avengers game comes after Clint got his own Hawkeye skin — too bad Fortnite already beat them to it.

Spider-Man

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home

Image via Square Enix

Peter Parker has had many Spider-Man suits in the MCU but the majority were built by Tony Stark. It wasn’t until Spider-Man: Far From Home that Peter built his own technologically advanced suit. Yes, it was created using Stark tech, but he constructed it by himself to battle Mysterio.

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker went undercover in his second standalone film. Working for S.H.I.E.L.D., he ditched his classic Spider-Man suit and put on an all-black stealth suit to battle the fire elemental with Mysterio. Wait, we’re mistaken — this isn’t Spider-Man at all, but rather the superhero known as Night Monkey.

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming

Image via Square Enix

Peter’s Spider-Man: Homecoming-inspired outfit is officially his second suit — the first was the homemade one he wore to hide his true identity. Captain America: Civil War shows a glimpse of it moments before Tony Stark gives him this upgrade. It’s another surprise, but still a strange choice with Spider-Man: No Way Home being out at this time.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Image via Square Enix

In Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man ends up hitching a ride aboard an alien spaceship and going to space. His normal suit isn’t exactly built to travel outside of Earth’s atmosphere, so Tony Stark built Peter a suit meant to do just that. Fans first got a glimpse of this Iron Spider suit at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.