All Mega Kangaskhan weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

There are multiple Mega Pokémon for you to encounter in Pokémon Go. For those looking to acquire Mega Energy, you’ll want to defeat these Pokémon in raid battles, giving you the chance to reap the benefits of evolving a Mega Pokémon during events. In addition, Mega Kangaskhan will be available for you to fight, evolving one of yours into a much stronger form. In this guide, we cover all Mega Kangaskhan weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Mega Kangaskhan weaknesses

Mega Kangaskhan is a Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting-type moves, but it is resistant against Ghost-type attacks. You primarily want to focus on using Fighting-type Pokémon for this encounter and breakdown this Pokémon’s defenses during the raid.

Best Pokémon counters to Mega Kangaskhan

The best Pokémon to use against Mega Kangaskhan will be Conkeldurr, Lucario, and Machamp.

Conkeldurr is a Fighting-type Pokémon. Like many Fighting-type Pokémon on this list, Conkeldurr does not have the best defenses, but it has a wide array of Fighting-type moves to decimate Mega Kangaskhan’s health. The best moveset to give Conkeldurr is the fast move counter and the charged moves dynamic punch and focus blast.

Next, we have Lucario, a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. Lucario is a more robust choice with its steel-typing because of its many resistance, but it still has low defenses. You can take advantage of Lucario’s typing to give Mega Kangaskhan a much harder time. The best moveset to provide Lucario with is the fast move counter and the charged moves close combat and aura sphere.

Finally, we have Machamp, another Fighting-type Pokémon. Machamp is seen as the go-to option for any Normal-type Pokémon and has plenty of power. The best moveset to give Machamp against Mega Kangaskhan is the fast move counter and charged moves dynamic punch and close combat.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Mega Kangaskhan. These are some other choices you can consider using to add to your roster.

Blaziken

Hariyama

Heracross

Mega Lopunny

Mewtwo

Sirfetch’d

Terrakion

Toxicroak

After defeating Mega Kangaskhan, you’ll have the chance to capture this Pokémon and earn Mega Candy towards evolving one for yourself. There’s also a chance for you to catch a shiny Kangaskhan after completing the raid.