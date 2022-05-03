All Mega Latias weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The Mega Latias Legendary Raid in Pokémon Go will put your team to the test. You’ll want to bring a friend or two with you on this raid. Should you complete it, you’ll earn Mega Energy towards Mega evolving your Latias. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Mega Latias weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Mega Latias weaknesses

Mega Latias is a Dragon and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves but resistant against Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type attacks. Because of its many weaknesses, you’ll have plenty of choices available to you, especially when working together with a team.

Best Pokémon counters to Mega Latias

When battling against Mega Latias, you’ll want to use Mega Gengar, Garchomp, and Zacian.

Mega Gengar, or even the standard Gengar, is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon. It’s capable of doing some hefty damage, and as a Mega Pokémon, it can boost other Pokémon assisting you during battle. Therefore, Mega Gengar is the best choice if you plan to use a Mega Pokémon. The best moveset for Mega Gengar is the fast move shadow claw and the charged moves shadow ball and sludge bomb.

Next, we have Garchomp, a Ground and Dragon-type Pokémon. While Garchomp is a good choice against Latias, Garchomp is weak to any Dragon-type move in this raid. That’s the downside to using this Pokémon or any Dragon-type Pokémon in this encounter. We recommend not using too many Dragon-type Pokémon against Mega Latias. The best moveset for Mega Latias is the fast move dragon tail, and the charged moves outrage and earth power.

For the final recommended Pokémon, we have Zacian, a Fairy and Steel-type Pokémon. Thanks to its Steel-typing, it will be difficult for Mega Latias to do too much damage to Zacian. With extremely few weaknesses, you don’t have to worry too much about Zacian being damaged during this encounter. The best moveset is for it to use the fast move metal claw, and the charged moves play rough and wild charge.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon during this encounter. These are some other Pokémon recommendations you’ll consider to fill out your roster.

Chandelure

Darkrai

Dragonite

Galarian Darmanitan

Goodra

Hydreigon

Latios

Mamoswine

Palkia

Reshiram

Salamence

Weavile

After defeating Meta Latias, you’ll earn Mega Energy to evolve one for yourself. You can catch a Latias at the end of this encounter, and it does have a chance to be a shiny version.