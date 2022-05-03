All Mega Latios weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Mega Latios will be available in Legendary Raids for Pokémon Go. In these encounters, you’ll want to bring a few friends with you to take on this challenge, and the rewards for it is worthwhile. You’ll want to make sure you get a handful of notable Pokémon with you to take it down. In this guide, we will cover all Mega Latios weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Mega Latios weaknesses

Mega Latios is a Dragon and Psychic-type. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant against Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type moves. We recommend using Bug, Dark, Fairy, and Ghost-type Pokémon. Dragon-type Pokémon are helpful, but they’re also weak to any of Mega Latios’ Dragon-type attacks.

Best counters to Mega Latios

The best Pokémon to use against Mega Latios include Mega Gengar, Zacian, and Salamence.

Mega Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon. If you do not have the capability to Mega Evolve Gengar, the standard Gengar is a solid choice. It can do quite a bit of damage to Mega Latios, but it is a glass cannon. The best moveset to teach Mega Gengar is the fast move shadow claw, charged move shadow ball, and sludge bomb.

Next, we have Zacian, the Fairy-type Pokémon. Zacian is a robust choice to use against Mega Latios. Unfortunately, it only has the one Fairy-type, but it does have a Dark-type. The best moveset to teach Zacian is the fast move snarl, and the charged moves play rough and wild charge.

Finally, we have Salamence, the Dragon, and Flying-type Pokémon. While not the best for PvP, Salamence excels in PvE encounters, making it a suitable choice against Mega Latios. It is a Dragon-type, so it will be weak to any Mega Latios’ Dragon-type moves. The best moveset to teach Salamence is the fast move dragon tail and the charged moves outrage and draco meteor.

You’ll need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Mega Latios. Here are some other choices you’ll want to add to your party.

Darkrai

Dialga

Dragonite

Garchomp

Giratina

Latios

Mamoswine

Mewtwo

Rayquaza

Reshiram

Weavile

Zekrom

After defeating Mega Latios, you’ll gain Mega energy for this Pokémon. You will also receive a chance to catch the standard Latios after completing the raid, and there is a chance for a shiny version to appear.