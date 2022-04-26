All Mega Level rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go players who want to Mega Evolve their Pokémon will need to think about Mega Levels. A Pokémon’s Mega Level goes up as they Mega Evolve, giving them access to additional rewards. Naturally, you’ll want to take advantage of these rewards at specific times, such as weekly events or limited-time opportunities. In this guide, we will cover all of the Mega Level rewards you can receive in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon begin at the base level when they have not Mega Evolved before. By Mega Evolving a Pokémon once, they reach the first level. There are three Mega Levels you can have your Pokémon progress towards, giving them a series of rewards for each level.

These are all the Mega Level rewards you’ll receive in Pokémon Go.

Level 0 Free Cooldown: 14 Days Max Mega Energy Required: 200 Attack Bonus: 10% Attack Boost Same Type: 30% Bonus Catch Candy: 1

Level 1 Free Cooldown: 7 Days Max Energy Required: 41 Attack Boost: 10% Attack Boost Same Type: 30% Bonus Catch Candy: 1

Level 2 Free Cooldown: 5 Days Max Energy Required: 21 Attack Bonus: 10% Attack Boost Same Type: 30% Bonus Catch Candy: 1 XP Catch Bonus Candy: 50 XL Candy Chance: 10%

Level 3 Free Cooldown: 3 Days Max Energy Required: 11 Attack Boost: 10% Attack Boost Same Type: 30% Bonus Catch Candy: 2 XP Catch Bonus: 100 XL Candy Chance: 25%



If you’re looking for the best rewards for your Mega Pokémon, we recommend working your way up to Mega Level 3. Not only do you receive the best benefits for your Pokémon, but you have the lowest Cooldown timer, meaning you can frequently Mega Evolve your Pokémon without the need for Mega Energy.