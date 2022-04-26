Every time you Mega Evolve a Pokémon Go, you’ll receive multiple rewards for doing this. These rewards are bonuses to encourage you to use the system, alongside the cooldown timer for anyone who would rather avoid going through the Mega Raid encounters. Each Pokémon has several Mega Levels they can reach in the game. In this guide, we will cover all Mega Levels in Pokémon Go.

Each Pokémon who can Mega Evolve starts at zero. After Mega Evolving once, they’ll go up to level one, granting them access to additional bonuses. These are all of the Mega Levels you can reach in Pokémon Go and the requirements for the next Mega Level.

Mega Level 0 Mega Evolve once

Mega Level 1 Mega Evolve seven times

Mega Level 2 Mega Evolve 30 times

Mega Level 3

Whenever you evolve a Pokémon once, it will automatically reach Mega Level 1. After that, to reach Mega Level 2, they need to be Mega Evolved seven times. You can do this by waiting for the cooldown timer, or you can choose to use Mega Energy to shorten the timer and evolve them again.

A Pokémon receives multiple rewards at each level while in their Mega Evolution and have a shorter cooldown timer. While at Mega Level 1, the cooldown timer is set to seven days. At Mega Level 2, a Pokémon’s cooldown timer is five days. Finally, at Mega Level 3, a Pokémon only takes three days before the cooldown timer refreshes. If you’re looking to receive the best rewards for a Mega Pokémon, you’ll want to reach Mega Level 3. The time to get to this level will vary based on how much you rely on the free cooldown timer.