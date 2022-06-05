All Milestone Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In order to gain new skins and other items in the battle pass, you’ll need to level up and finishing milestone quests can certainly do that for you. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has many different goals for you to reach like searching chests or ammo boxes and rebooting teammates. Here is everything you can expect for your milestone quests this season

Every Milestone Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Here are the milestone quests and the requirements to finish stage one out of 20 installments.

Complete Bounties – 0/5

Damage Opponents 0/5,000

Destroy Objects While in a Vehicle – 0/200

Eliminations – 0/25

Gain Shields – 0/1,000

Get Headshots – 0/40

Hit Weakpoints – 0/125

Open Cash Registers – 0/25

Outlast Opponents – 0/750

Pick Fruit from Reality Saplings – 0/10

Place Top 10 – 0/15

Reboot Teammates – 0/5

Restore Health – 0/1,000

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes – 0/75

Search Rare Chests – 0/10

Thank the Bus Driver – 0/10

Travel Distance in a Baller -0/5,000

Travel Distance While Riding a Boar or Wolf – 0/5,000

Travel Distance While Sprinting – 0/5,000

New milestones in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Some of the new quests that have been added since last season is picking fruit from the Reality Saplings, traveling while riding a boar or wolf, and traveling in a baller.

You can find the Reality Saplings around Reality Falls on the western side of the map. Pick them up or ruin someone else’s reality tree to pick up a sapling. Then throw it to the ground to plant it.

You can ride a boar or a wolf easily by jumping on top of it. They’re running around in the wild. The Sanctuary on the eastern side is the easiest way to find a boar easily.

Lastly, you can find a baller in the Rave Cave, which is southwest of Logjam Lumberyard and north of Reality Falls. You’ll see a rollercoaster-type environment. Go into the balls that are left to the side and then go down the track to begin traveling within the ball at a fast speed.