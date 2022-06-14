All Minecraft status effects and how to get them
Watch out for the nerfs while giving yourself a buff.
You may not think of status effects much when playing Minecraft, but there are well over a dozen of these modifiers that can affect you positively or negatively. You will likely run into multiple of these as you venture throughout your world, but some may evade you. Here is a full list of all status effects in Minecraft and how they can be applied to you.
Every Minecraft status effect and what they do
|Name
|Effect
|How to get
|Absorption
|Adds extra golden hearts above your health bar that will take damage before your main health
|Golden Apple, Enchanted Golden Apple, Totem of Undying
|Bad Luck (Java only)
|Gives you lesser chances to get better loot from drops
|Commands
|Bad Omen
|Causes a raid to happen when the affected player is in a Village
|Kill an Illager Captain
|Blindness
|Puts a black fog around you making it harder to see, prevents you from sprinting or landing critical hits
|Suspicious Stew, Illusioner (Java only)
|Conduit Power
|Allows you to breathe and mine faster underwater, harms hostile mobs when close to the Conduit
|Activated Conduit
|Darkness
|Darkens your vision
|Sculk Shrieker, Warden
|Dolphin’s Grace (Java only)
|Makes swimming through water faster
|Swim near Dolphin
|Fatal Poison (Bedrock only)
|Inflicts damage over time to Parrots
|Feed a Cookie to a Parrot
|Fire Resistance
|Prevent damage from fire and lava
|Enchanted Golden Apple, Potion of Fire Resistance, Totem of Undying, Suspicious Stew
|Glowing (Java only)
|Outlines enemies for you to see through blocks
|Bell, Spectral Arrow
|Haste
|Increases mining and attack speed
|Beacon
|Health Boost
|Gives you empty heart containers that can be filled
|Commands
|Hero of the Village
|Gain discounts when trading with Villagers
|Defeat a Raid
|Hunger
|Increases the rate your hunger bar depletes
|Husk, Rotten Flesh, Pufferfish, Raw Chicken
|Instant Damage
|Inflicts immediate damage, heals undead
|Potion of Harming
|Instant Health
|Recover health instantly rather than over time
|Potion of Healing
|Invisibility
|Makes you invisible, does not affect armor or other items on you
|Potion of Invisibilty, Illusioner
|Jump Boost
|Makes you jump higher
|Potion of Leaping, Beacon, Suspicious Stew
|Levitation
|Makes you slowly float into the air
|Shulker
|Luck (Java only)
|Gives you better chances to earn rare loot
|Potion of Luck
|Mining Fatigue
|Slows mining and attacks
|Elder Guardian
|Nausea
|Distorts the screen
|Pufferfish
|Night Vision
|Lights up dark places without light sources
|Potion of Night Vision, Activated Conduit, Suspicious Stew
|Poison
|Inflicts damage over time, but cannot kill
|Potion of Poison, Bee, Cave Spider, Pufferfish, Suspicious Stew, Witch
|Regeneration
|Regain health over time
|Potion of Regeneration, Totem of Undying, Beacon, Golden Apple
|Resistance
|Reduces damage
|Beacon, Golden Apple, Potion of the Turtle Master
|Saturation
|Restores food
|Suspicious Stew
|Slowness
|Decreases walking speed
|Potion of Slowness, Potion of the Turtle Master, Stray
|Slow Falling
|Slows descent through the air, prevents fall damage
|Potion of Slow Falling
|Speed
|Increases walking speed
|Potion of Swiftness, Beacon
|Strength
|Increases melee damage
|Potion of Strength, Beacon
|Water Breathing
|Lets you breathe underwater
|Potion of Water Breathing, Turtle Shell, Activated Conduit
|Weakness
|Decreases melee damage
|Potion of Weakness, Suspicious Stew
|Wither
|Sustain damage over time
|Wither, Wither Skeleton, Wither Rose, Suspicious Stew, Potion of Decay