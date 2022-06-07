All modes in Sonic Origins

Sonic Origins is running around at the speed of sound towards stores on June 23, and with it comes many modes on offer for the huge fanbase of the blue blur. From the all-new Anniversary mode to playing the game in a Classic fashion, here are all the modes you can expect in Sonic Origins.

What gameplay modes are available in Sonic Origins?

Image via Sega

There are three separate gameplay modes on offer in Sonic Origins. The first, of course, is the Classic mode. This presents the game in the original 4:3 aspect ratio with a limited number of lives. Going back to the original four games with limited lives is exceedingly challenging and in other collections required many to load save states over and over again.

The second on offer is the Anniversary mode. It blissfully comes with unlimited lives and a completely new full-screen resolution that calls to mind the excellent Sonic Mania. Drop dashing is also enabled in this mode.

If all you care about are the bosses from the classic era of Sonic the Hedgehog, you can play Boss Rush. You’ll be blasting through all the major bosses from each game. At the time of writing, we don’t know how customizable this feature is. It would be cool if you could blitz through the bosses from Sonic the Hedgehog all the way to Sonic CD.

Additionally, if you want to play each level in a new light, you can use the Mirror mode. This lets you play each stage from right to left. It would be a strange playthrough, certainly, but it would make for a fun twist on the classic gameplay we know and love. A blue sphere mode is also available, letting you play the extra mini-game at any point.

Lastly, there is the Missions mode. It has you go through customized levels from the developers and finish a goal like collecting 50 gold rings in a record time. You are graded by your performance, adding some replayability to the game.

The museum mode in Sonic Origins

Image via Sega

Sonic fans can look back at old-school illustrations and movies, in addition to listening to their favorite music from the series in the Museum mode. During the overview trailer for Sonic Origins, the game gives a percentage of how much you have unlocked, so we are assuming that you’ll unlock more content as you play through each Sonic the Hedgehog game in the collection. It also reveals that you have coins, so you can purchase the content with what you earn in the games.