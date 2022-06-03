All modes in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 seems to be the next big step in the fighting game genre, as Capcom is including a multitude of modes for its players. From its single-player content to online multiplayer, here’s what to expect from Street Fighter 6.

New modes in Street Fighter 6

Capcom is not pulling any punches when it comes to its content in Street Fighter 6 after the prior game underwhelmed at launch. The World Tour mode is the main single-player campaign in Street Fighter 6 that has you exploring Metro City and likely other locales as your own avatar. According to the developer and publisher Capcom, it “pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game is and allows players to leave their own legacy.”

The Battle Hub seems to be the main portion of the online content in Street Fighter 6. At the end of the gameplay reveal trailer, it shows an explorable room that looks technically impressive. Capcom thinks it “provides players with new and unique ways to engage, communicate and interact.” There is also a new mode called Fighting Ground, but Capcom hasn’t given any details on that yet.

Classic modes returning in Street Fighter 6

Image via Capcom

Despite going open world, Street Fighter 6’s core modes are back. The Arcade Mode, which was missing in Street Fighter 5 at launch, returns in SF6. You can also take part in local versus battles, which will be perfect for major fighting game tournaments like EVO and CEO.

Lastly, there will be a training mode that will likely show you the ropes on the new mechanics of Street Fighter 6, including the Drive System and two separate control schemes: classic and modern.

Capcom will be revealing new characters later this year, but it’s a shame that most of the initial roster has more than likely leaked.