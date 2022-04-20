There will be a handful of boosted spawns occurring for Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2022 event for a limited time. You’ll need a Mossy Lure to access these boosted spawns, and they give you a chance to find multiple Pokémon that you usually would not encounter in the wild. You’ll need access to a Mossy Lure and a PokéStop. In this guide, we will cover all Mossy Lure Boosted Spawns for Sustainability Week 2022 in Pokémon Go.

These boosted spawns will only be happening during Sustainability Week 2022, from April 20 to 25. All players receive a Mossy Lure for the event, and then you’ll need to purchase others or use the ones you have in reserve if you want to gain access to these boosted spawns.

All Mossy Lure Boosted Spawns for Sustainability Week 2022

These are all Pokémon that will appear for the boosted spawns during the event alongside a Mossy Lure.

Alolan Diglett

Bellossom

Cherubi

Chikorita

Gloom

Grotle

Nincada

Sewaddle

Weepinbell

Of the available Pokémon, you’ll need to be ‘lucky’ to encounter an Alolan Diglett, Bellossom, or Nincada at these boosted spawns. When we mean ‘lucky,’ you’ll have a low chance of encountering this Pokémon, even with the boosted spawn. The boosted spawns will appear so long as the Mossy Lure remains in effect at a PokéStop.