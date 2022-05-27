All mounts in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, and how to unlock them

It’s a big old world out there in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, and traversing it isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Luckily, the game includes several mounts right from the get-go, with more likely to be added in further down the line. They’re not always the easiest to unlock, but once you do you’ll be galloping around the world of Ni no Kuni like nobody’s business.

Mounts in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

As of May 27, there appear to be four mounts available to get in the game, with three others that will be able to be purchased, but seem to be unavailable for now. Once you unlock them, don’t forget to upgrade your mounts for some handy stat boosts. Here they are.

Catarumpus

This large cat mount is likely to be the first one most players encounter. It can be found fairly early on — as soon as you start to have access to Reputation Quests. Find the quest called “Unexpected Company,” a fairly straightforward mission involving saving a Catarumpus from attacking monsters. Once you complete it, you’ll gain access to your very own Catarumpus mount.

Rustbucket

Rustbucket is effectively a steampunk-looking mech suit and can be picked up at the Kingdom General Store. Bear in mind, that you’ll need to be at least Level 10 to buy it, and it costs 600 Gilders.

Yakk

This charming-looking ruminant, unfortunately, requires the blessing of the RNG gods — in other words, a bit of luck. Once you hit Level 30, you’ll be able to use Al-Khemi’s Lucky Pot. Yakk is one possible reward from using the Lucky Pot, so just keep trying, and eventually, you’ll pick him up.

Wing Glider

This snazzy-looking airborne vehicle can be acquired from the Medal Exchange Store, but it isn’t cheap. The Wing Glider will set you back 4,000 Honor Medals — so you’d best start saving early.

Birby, Swing, and Penny Farthing

These three mounts have been confirmed as available for purchase from the store, but they’ve not yet been unlocked in-game.