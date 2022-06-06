All Mythic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There’s no type of weapon in Fortnite quite like a Mythic. This rarity comes around every season and the guns that belong in this category hold some of the highest stats in the battle royale. Thus, if you consider yourself an average player struggling to earn a fair amount of wins, a Mythic weapon can certainly help change that. That said, the latest season requires players to have a whole lot of patience before being able to pick one of these. Here’s how and where you can collect every Mythic Weapon in Chapter 3 Season 3.

How to get a Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Although previous seasons tasked players with defeating bosses to own Mythic weapons, there are currently no bosses on the game’s map. In its place, those wanting a Mythic weapon will have to remove the weeds from a Reality Sapling until its fruit spawns Mythic gear. To do this, you’ll want to start by destroying one of the round, purple plants near the Reality Falls POI and collecting one of the three Reality Seeds that pop out from it.

You will then need to throw the seed into the ground for it to instantly turn into a Reality Sapling (as shown above). Once that’s done, you’ll notice a “weeding” timer on the left-hand side of the pause menu’s map tab. This counts down to when you will be able to pull the weeds next to the Sapling in order to upgrade the potential loot that comes from its fruit. However, if you decide to loot the fruit before the next weeding, this process will need to be restarted. It should also be noted that other players can also loot the fruits on your Sapling, so be sure to place it in the perfect hiding spot.

In sum, the Sapling can only reward Mythic weapons as long as players continue pulling its weeds to upgrade its fruit. This can take a handful of hours as the seeds have to be upgraded from Uncommon to Rare, Rare to Epic, Epic to Legendary, and finally, Legendary to Mythic.

All Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Image via Epic Games

Once you’ve completed the weeding process, you can expect to earn at least one of the four current Mythics in the game. These weapons include the Auto Shotgun, Ranger Assault Rifle, Heavy Sniper Rifle, and Striker Pump Shotgun. Although you can find lower rarities of these guns in chests, their Mythic variants max out their damage, headshot damage, and reload speed stats. For instance, the Mythic Striker Pump Shotgun is debatably the best of the bunch, as its holds a whooping 222 headshot damage.

As you wait for your Sapling to reach its full potential, you’ll certainly still need some powerful weapons in the meantime. Luckily, the game includes five Exotic weapons that can be purchased from particular NPCs and three other brand new guns that are guaranteed damage dealers.