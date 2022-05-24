All new craftable weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted
Time to return to the Enclave.
With the release of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 comes a plethora of new weapons for guardians to wield against the nightmares that haunt the Leviathan. The good news is that most of these new weapons are craftable at the Enclave in the Savathun’s Throne World destination, making it much easier for players to get the exact roll they want on their flashy new guns.
As always, crafting does take some time though, so expect to be farming the new seasonal activities for a good amount of time to unlock the patterns to craft the new weapons. That being said once you do unlock the patterns, Bungie has streamlined the crafting requirements, making it far easier for players to unlock their dream weapon. In this guide, we will be going over all of the new craftable weapons introduced in Season of the Haunted.
Firefright
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Auto Rifle
- Archetype: Precision Frame
- Slot: Kinetic
Austringer
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Handcannon
- Archetype: Adaptive Frame
- Slot: Kinetic
Tears of Contrition
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Scout Rifle
- Archetype: Precision Frame
- Slot: Kinetic
Drang (Baroque)
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Sidearm
- Archetype: Together Forever
- Slot: Energy (Solar)
CALUS Mini-Tool
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Submachine Gun
- Archetype: MIDA Synergy
- Slot: Energy (Solar)
The Epicurean
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Fusion Rifle
- Archetype: Precision Frame
- Slot: Energy (Void)
Nezarec’s Whisper
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Glaive
- Archetype: Adaptive Glaive
- Slot: Energy (Arc)
Without Remorse
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Shotgun
- Archetype: Lightweight Frame
- Slot: Energy (Solar)
Beloved
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle
- Archetype: Adaptive Frame
- Slot: Energy (Solar)
Hollow Denial
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Trace Rifle
- Archetype: Adaptive Frame
- Slot: Energy (Void)
Fixed Odds
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Light machine Gun
- Archetype: High-Impact Frame
- Slot: Power (Solar)
Bump in the Night
- Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5
- Weapon Type: Rocket Launcher
- Archetype: Aggressive Frame
- Slot: Power (Stasis)