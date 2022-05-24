All new craftable weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

With the release of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 comes a plethora of new weapons for guardians to wield against the nightmares that haunt the Leviathan. The good news is that most of these new weapons are craftable at the Enclave in the Savathun’s Throne World destination, making it much easier for players to get the exact roll they want on their flashy new guns.

As always, crafting does take some time though, so expect to be farming the new seasonal activities for a good amount of time to unlock the patterns to craft the new weapons. That being said once you do unlock the patterns, Bungie has streamlined the crafting requirements, making it far easier for players to unlock their dream weapon. In this guide, we will be going over all of the new craftable weapons introduced in Season of the Haunted.

Firefright

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Auto Rifle

Auto Rifle Archetype: Precision Frame

Precision Frame Slot: Kinetic

Austringer

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Handcannon

Handcannon Archetype: Adaptive Frame

Adaptive Frame Slot: Kinetic

Tears of Contrition

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Scout Rifle

Scout Rifle Archetype: Precision Frame

Precision Frame Slot: Kinetic

Drang (Baroque)

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Sidearm

Sidearm Archetype: Together Forever

Together Forever Slot: Energy (Solar)

CALUS Mini-Tool

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Archetype: MIDA Synergy

MIDA Synergy Slot: Energy (Solar)

The Epicurean

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Fusion Rifle

Fusion Rifle Archetype: Precision Frame

Precision Frame Slot: Energy (Void)

Nezarec’s Whisper

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Glaive

Glaive Archetype: Adaptive Glaive

Adaptive Glaive Slot: Energy (Arc)

Without Remorse

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Shotgun

Shotgun Archetype: Lightweight Frame

Lightweight Frame Slot: Energy (Solar)

Beloved

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Archetype: Adaptive Frame

Adaptive Frame Slot: Energy (Solar)

Hollow Denial

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Trace Rifle

Trace Rifle Archetype: Adaptive Frame

Adaptive Frame Slot: Energy (Void)

Fixed Odds

Image via Bungie

Deepsight Resonance Extractions Needed: 5

5 Weapon Type: Light machine Gun

Light machine Gun Archetype: High-Impact Frame

High-Impact Frame Slot: Power (Solar)

Bump in the Night

Image via Bungie