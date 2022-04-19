All new Legend skins in the Apex Legends Unshackled Event

With Apex Legends Unshackled Event now live, players can collect up to 40 cosmetics, including trackers, frames, and even skins. There are eight different character skins available during the event’s two-week span, but each has multiple ways of being unlocked. Here’s what Legend cosmetics Unshackled brings and how you could earn them.

Like past events in Season 12, all event cosmetics can be owned by buying Unshackled packs for 400 Apex Coins. Each pack guarantees at least one Unshackled item, but getting just one new character skin may require buying several packs. Thankfully, the event also gives players the options of either buying skins outright or crafting them with metals. You can find all new skins and their prices below.

Pathfinder – Bad Bot skin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials

Wraith – Quantum Collision skin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials

Crypto – Machine Language skin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials

Valkyrie – Slingshot skin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials

Revenant – Death Row skin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rarity : Epic

: Epic Cost: 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals

Fuse – Collateral Damage skin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rarity : Epic

: Epic Cost: 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals

Wattson – Plum Juice skin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rarity : Epic

: Epic Cost: 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals

Lifeline – Desert Doctor skin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rarity : Epic

: Epic Cost: 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals

