All new Legend skins in the Apex Legends Unshackled Event
Own these eight cosmetics by crafting or spending coins.
With Apex Legends Unshackled Event now live, players can collect up to 40 cosmetics, including trackers, frames, and even skins. There are eight different character skins available during the event’s two-week span, but each has multiple ways of being unlocked. Here’s what Legend cosmetics Unshackled brings and how you could earn them.
Like past events in Season 12, all event cosmetics can be owned by buying Unshackled packs for 400 Apex Coins. Each pack guarantees at least one Unshackled item, but getting just one new character skin may require buying several packs. Thankfully, the event also gives players the options of either buying skins outright or crafting them with metals. You can find all new skins and their prices below.
Pathfinder – Bad Bot skin
- Rarity: Legendary
- Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials
Wraith – Quantum Collision skin
- Rarity: Legendary
- Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials
Crypto – Machine Language skin
- Rarity: Legendary
- Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials
Valkyrie – Slingshot skin
- Rarity: Legendary
- Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials
Revenant – Death Row skin
- Rarity: Epic
- Cost: 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals
Fuse – Collateral Damage skin
- Rarity: Epic
- Cost: 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals
Wattson – Plum Juice skin
- Rarity: Epic
- Cost: 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals
Lifeline – Desert Doctor skin
- Rarity: Epic
- Cost: 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals