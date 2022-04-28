All new maps in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 tries its best to shine a light on all corners and cultures of the world. You see that in the hero roster, with a wide variety of characters, all with varying backgrounds. This global idea also carries over into the map selection of the game. The original game consisted of levels settled in diverse locations. From the broken-down society of Junkertown in Australia to the colorful buildings and waterways in Rialto, Italy, the Overwatch team is always looking to find new areas to hold battles in. Here are all of the confirmed maps in Overwatch 2 we know about so far.

PvP

The following maps are confirmed to appear in PvP matches like Quickplay, Competitive, and Arcade modes. These maps will also likely have PvE Hero Missions attached to them.

Circuit Royal

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Circuit Royal was briefly shown off in 2019 and is a callback to Doomfist, Widowmaker, and Reaper visiting the Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco during the Masquerade comic, but may also play a role in the Story Mode of Overwatch 2. The outside of the map has a racetrack with cars zipping around the area while the course inside the map is quite vertical between the hills and inside locations.

This location is an Escort map that sees the attacking team leading an F1-like car through the downtown area and into a mansion, interestingly enough. The corridors inside are tightly packed and will lead for a lot of high ground fire, so beware while pushing the payload.

Colosseo

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Colosseo was the first map revealed during BlizzConline 2021 and was inspired by tons of pictures taken by an Environmental Artist on the team while he was on vacation. The development team has rebuilt broken parts of the city to give it an authentic Overwatch feel. The iconic Roman Colosseum is present, decorated with statues, and the futuristic sunset sky is dotted with flying cars commuting home. The design team intended to include an older world feel with its architecture and bring it back to imagine what that environment could look like in an Overwatch world.

Rome is one of the maps housing the new Push mode. The robot starts out in the colosseum and will be pushed out to the surrounding roads that wind around and go across bridges to get to the ending objective location. The shops and buildings on both sides give players access to higher ground and various cover locations to dip in and out of.

Midtown

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Midtown was the second map revealed during BlizzConline 2021. The map was heavily inspired by The Village in New York City and features neon lights, smaller businesses, a fire station, and a subway. Many iconic architectures and designs from the 1920s and 1950s eras are spotted throughout the map as you venture through various buildings underneath the skyscrapers that inhabit the outer portions of the map.

This hybrid map starts out with the attacking team trying to take over a point in front of the New York Fire Department. When the point is taken, a firetruck being driven by an omnic named Chacko comes out and needs to be lead through the streets and into Grand Central Station. The final point for the map is within the core of the station.

New Queen Street

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

New Queen Street was revealed at BlizzCon 2019 and is another map for the new game mode, Push. Teams will be escorting a robot back and forth between checkpoints having a tug-of-war effect throughout the match. In Hero Missions, Toronto can kick up a Blizzard, making vision obscured. Toronto will also play a part in the story of Overwatch 2 and is the home of one of the newest characters on the roster, Sojourn.

There are statues of hockey players throughout the Toronto map in reference to the Toronto Maple Leafs with ice rinks and a curling club present in the snow-covered area. Colorful maple trees are scattered along the streets, and individual shops line the pathways teams will be fighting over. There are a lot of opportunities for flanking and team fights throughout this location. If you load up this map, get ready for a brawl.

Rio De Janeiro

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Rio is a map that is present in both Story Mode and PvP. In PvP, it is an Escort map that will see the attacking team fighting to gain control of a peacock float and move it into Lucio’s club. The difference between outside and inside in this map is quite a night and day difference. Outside is bright with players able to get on top of the favelas and dive into back alleys to attempt flanking or to take control of the fight. When you get to the club, the tone has been darkened immensely with the blue and green pallet tone you would expect from Lucio.

PvE

These maps are for sure coming to the PvE Story mode in Overwatch 2. While there is a chance these will have alternate versions available for PvP, there has been no confirmation, and we have only seen the cinematic story uses for them so far.

Gothenburg

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gothenburg, Sweden was initially shown in 2019 as an Assault (or 2CP) map, but following BlizzConline 2021, it sounds like those maps will not be present in Overwatch 2’s main PvP modes. While the map could be retooled to fit another PvP mode, it remains in the air. We do know for sure that Reinhardt will visit the Ironclad workshop in the story to talk with his longtime friend, Torbjorn, and Bastion, Torb’s new understudy.

Torbjorn’s workshop is the main draw of the map, with all aspects inside calling to his shorter stature and the molten core lava he sprays on the field with his ultimate. There are likely more references to his and Briggite’s past inside the shop that will be revealed when it releases.

India

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

What we have seen of the India portion of story mode so far tells us that Genji is visiting a temple that Zenyatta is residing in. In the first Overwatch, we learned that Genji and Zenyatta used to call an omnic monk residence in Nepal their home, but this new temple could be a part of the Shambali attempting to further their reach across the world and spread peace between humans and omnics. In some early cutscenes shown, we see Widowmaker and Sombra attack Zenyatta as Genji steps in and defends his master. It appears the story mission will focus on escaping the Talon attack on the temple.

During the Behind the Scenes stream at BlizzConline 2021, we learned that India is one of the largest maps in all of Overwatch 2. The temple area is surrounded by plant life, and it appears the design team wanted to push the use of shadows on the inside portions of the map with the sun shining through the different corners and turns of the temple’s walls.

It is also important to remember that Symmetra is from India, so there is a good chance we will see her and the company she works for, Vishkar, in this mission at some point.

Rio De Janeiro

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Rio De Janeiro is the home of Lucio and was revealed in 2019. We have seen a giant ship floating above it as Null Sector attacks the population below. Lucio calls for help from Overwatch, and they work together to push back the Null Sector forces and save the people of Rio. You will be fighting throughout the battle-torn favelas in the area during a sunset that washes the entire area in a sea of orange.