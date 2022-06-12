All new Overwatch 2 heroes

Overwatch heroes are at the foundation and core of the experience. In the story, their relationships help build the world around them, while the gameplay focuses on how each character’s unique abilities diversify themselves from the pack. It is always exciting when a new hero is revealed. You know the game will completely change when they come out. When Overwatch 2 releases, you will get your hands on multiple new characters. Here are all of the new heroes debuting in Overwatch 2.

Related: Overwatch 2 has everything you love about the first game, but adjusted to a new format – Beta hands-on impressions

All new heroes debuting in Overwatch 2

A fox hero?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

During the game’s early access release announcement, we saw a quick look at a spiritual fox leading a team into battle. This is likely some kind of ability of a new hero we do not know yet. It seems reminiscent of Hanzo and Genji’s spirit dragons, so it may be magic that is connected to them. We will update this post when we know more.

Junker Queen

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Junker Queen is one of the leaders of Junkertown, the Australian settlement that is the former home of Junkrat and Roadhog. As of this writing, we know little about her gameplay besides that she has an axe that will split into three different axes, but we will update this article after we have more information following the Overwatch 2 reveal event later this week.

Sojourn

Image via Activision Blizzard

Sojourn has been confirmed to release alongside Overwatch 2 for years. She is a cybernetic former high-ranking member of the organization who now resides in her hometown of Toronto. She wields a rail cannon, and her abilities include Power Slide, Disruptor Shot, and the Ultimate, Overclock.