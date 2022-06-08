All New Traits in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 7: Dragonlands

With the release of Teamfight Tactics Set 7: Dragonlands patch 12.11, we have gotten new traits to battle our rosters with. Some of the traits represent slightly adjusted or different takes on those we have seen before, while others are brand new ones. There is a strong mystical and draconic theme throughout the new traits, which matches the new Set perfectly.

With this new Set, more of the new Champions will boast three traits (instead of two) than before. It is all a part of Riot’s effort to offer players easier access to more active traits across their roster during a match.

Below, we have listed all of the traits in the new Set, as well as their descriptions, effects, and Champion breakpoints.

Full list of Traits

Trait Description & Effect Breakpoints Assassin Innate: Assassins leap to the enemy backline when combat starts.

Assassins’ Abilities can critically strike and they gain bonus Critical Strike Chance and bonus Critical Strike Damage increasing at trait breakpoints. 2 / 4 / 6 Astral Every 5th Shop has increased odds to show Astral champions, and also grants an Astral orb. Your team gains bonus Ability Power. Ability Power and Orb value increases at trait breakpoints. 3 / 6 / 9 Bard Allies that survive player combat have a 20% chance to create a Doot. Bard always creates a Doot when dancing. Each Doot you collect increases your Shop odds by 1% for Tiers 3, 4, and 5. 1 Bruiser Your team gains bonus maximum Health increasing at trait breakpoints. Bruisers gain double this bonus. 2 /4 / 6 / 8 Cannoneer Every 5th attack fires a cannon shot that explodes for physical damage increasing at trait breakpoints around the target. 2 / 4 / 6 Cavalier Innate: Cavaliers charge quickly towards their target whenever they move.

Cavaliers gain Armor and Magic Resist that increases at trait breakpoints. At the start of combat and after each charge, gain double the amount for 4 seconds. 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 Dragon Dragons provide +3 to the marked trait, but require 2 team slots. They also gain bonus Health. This trait is active with exactly 1 Dragon champion. 1 Dragonmancer Use the Dragonmancer Blessing to choose a Hero. The Hero gains massively increased Health and Ability Power, which increases at trait breakpoints and additionally by 5% per star level of your Dragonmancers. 3 / 6 / 9 Evoker Gain Mana that increases at trait breakpoints whenever an ally or enemy casts an Ability. 2 / 4 / 6 Guardian Once per combat at 50% Health, Guardians shield themselves and their closest ally. Shields stack and increase at trait breakpoints. 2 / 4 / 6 Guild Grant a unique bonus to your team; Guild allies gain double the amount. Bonuses increases at trait breakpoints.

Sejuani: 100 Health

Twitch: 10% Attack Speed

Ryze: 10 Ability Power

Talon: 10 Attack Damage

Bard: 2 Mana per attack

Emblem: 3% Omnivamp 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 Jade Summon movable Jade Statues that grow in power. The number of statues increases at trait breakpoints. Each combat, allies adjacent to a statue gain Attack Speed and maximum Health healing increasing at trait breakpoints. When a statue is destroyed, it deals 50% of its Health as magic damage to nearby enemies. 3 / 6 / 9 / 12 Legend Each combat: An adjacent ally bestows their spirit to the Legend, which gains 100% of their Health, Armor, and Magic Resistance, plus 40% of their Ability Power. 3 Mage Mages cast twice and have modified total Ability Power that increases at trait breakpoints. 3 / 5 / 7 / 9 Mirage Mirage units gain a different Trait bonus from game to game.

Electric Overload

Warlord’s Honor

Pirate’s Greed

Dawnbringer’s Determination

Executioner’s Edge

Spellsword’s Enchantment

Duelist’s Dexterity 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Mystic Your team gains Magic Resist that increases at trait breakpoints. 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 Ragewing Converts Mana to Rage; attacks generate 15 Rage. After casting an Ability, enrage for 4 seconds, gaining Attack Speed and Omnivamp increasing at trait breakpoints. Rage cannot be gained during the enrage buff. 3 / 6 / 9 Revel After dealing damage with an Ability, launch a firecracker that deals magic damage increasing at trait breakpoints to a random enemy. 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 Scalescorn If you don’t have a Dragon on your team, Scalescorn champions deal bonus magic damage increasing at trait breakpoints and take 25% reduced damage from enemies with more than 1700 Health. 2 / 4 / 6 Shapeshifter Transforming grants bonus maximum Health increasing at trait breakpoints, and heals for that amount. 2 / 4 / 6 Shimmerscale Grant exclusive random Shimmerscale items that scale with gold. Number of unique items increases at trait breakpoints. 3 / 5 / 7 / 9 Spell-Thief Nab a new ability after each cast and at the start of every round. 1 Starcaller The first Starcaller to cast their ability each combat heals you for 2/4/100, depending on their star level. 1 Swiftshot Innate: Swiftshots gain 2 hex Attack Range.

Swiftshots gain Attack Speed increasing at trait breakpoints for each hex between themselves and their target. 2 / 4 / 6 Tempest After 9 seconds, lightning strikes the battlefield. Enemies are stunned for 2 seconds and take a percent of their maximum Health as true damage increasing at trait breakpoints. Tempest champions gain Attack Speed increasing at trait breakpoints. 2 /4 / 6 / 8 Trainer Every round, each Trainers feeds 1 Snax to Nomsy, adding Health and Ability Power. Nomsy’s star level increases every 25 Snax! At Trainer 3, Nomsy’s ability deals double the damage! 2 / 3 Warrior Warrior attacks have a 25% chance to increase the damage of their next attack. The extra damage increases at trait breakpoints. 2 / 4 / 6 Whispers Whispers damage shrinks enemies, reducing their Armor and Magic Resist by 40% for 6 seconds. When they damage a shrunken enemy, Whispers gain stacking Attack Damage and Ability Power increasing at trait breakpoints. 2 /4 / 6 / 8

