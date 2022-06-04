All Nihilego weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Nihilego is one of the many Ultra Beasts, and it’s made its way over to Pokémon Go. You’ll have a brief time to fight against this Pokémon and add it to your collection. You’ll want to prepare to battle it as if you were about to fight against a legendary Pokémon, despite being an Ultra Beast. In this guide, we will cover all Nihilego’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Nihilego weaknesses

Nihilego is a Rock and Poison-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type moves. You primarily want to use Ground, Steel, or Water-type Pokémon against it, especially if you have a Steel-type Pokémon with high defense, capable of withstanding Nihileg’s powerful attacks.

Best Pokémon counters to Nihilego

The best Pokémon to counter Nihilego include Garchomp, Metagross, and Swampert.

Garchomp is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokémon. It’s one of the more powerful Ground-types you can use in Pokémon Go, with an optimal attack and defense, ideal as a Pokémon to use against Nihilego in a raid. The best moveset for Garchomp to use for this raid includes the fast move mud shot and the charged moves earth power and earthquake.

Next, we have Metagross, a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. Like Garchomp, Metagross has a heavy defense but an even stronger attack stat, making it a practical choice. Because it’s a Steel-type, Metagross can endure several types of attacks that Nihilego might throw at it. The best moveset for Metagross to use is the fast move bullet punch, and the charged moves meteor mash and earthquake.

The final Pokémon we want to recommend is Swampert, a Ground and Water-type Pokémon. Swampert is only weak against Grass-type moves, which Nihilego cannot use whatsoever. You’ll want to use the strongest Swampert you have at your disposal, and while it might not be as powerful as Garchomp or Metagross, it has plenty of supereffective attacks to use in this raid. The best moveset to teach Swampert is the fast move mud shot and the charged moves hydro cannon and earthquake.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon when battling against Nihilego. These are the other choices you’ll want to use when battling against Nihilego.

Excadrill

Flygon

Golurk

Groudon

Landorus

Mamoswine

Mega Blastoise

Mega Steelix

Mewtwo

Rhyperior

Seismitoad

Terrakion

After defeating Nihilego, you will have the chance to catch it and add it to your collection. Unfortunately, you will not be able to catch a shiny Nihilego.