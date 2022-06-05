All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Similar to previous seasons, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 delivers more than two dozen characters for players to discover and interact with. These NPCs not only allow players to purchase items with gold, but some can even be hired as a teammate. The only issue is that most of them can be painfully tough to find, as they usually find within the smallest nooks and crannies of the map. So, to help you complete the latest Character Collection menu, here’s is every NPC location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In total, there are 25 different characters to find on the game’s current map. You can discover all of their locations below, in order of their number on the Character Collection menu.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

1. Lil Whip : On the bottom floor of the ice cream shop located on the east side of Coney Crossroads

: On the bottom floor of the ice cream shop located on the east side of Coney Crossroads 2. Rustler : Walks along the dirt path on the right side of Shifty Shafts

: Walks along the dirt path on the right side of Shifty Shafts 3. The Paradigm : At the Seven Outpost northeast of Logjam Lumberyard

: At the Seven Outpost northeast of Logjam Lumberyard 4. The Scientist : Inside of the bus garage at the center of Synapse Station

: Inside of the bus garage at the center of Synapse Station 5. The Origin : Can be discovered standing near Seven Outpost III, set northeast of The Daily Bugle

: Can be discovered standing near Seven Outpost III, set northeast of The Daily Bugle 6. The Visitor : Like last season, The Visitor spawns in the outpost on the north side of the Launchpad island.

: Like last season, The Visitor spawns in the outpost on the north side of the Launchpad island. 7. Sunbird : At the center of The Temple landmark, located northeast of The Daily Bugle

: At the center of The Temple landmark, located northeast of The Daily Bugle 8. Guaco : Inside the Mexican restaurant on the west side of Greasy Grove

: Inside the Mexican restaurant on the west side of Greasy Grove 9. Mancake : On the right side of Rocky Reels, walking around a two-story building

: On the right side of Rocky Reels, walking around a two-story building 10. Bao Bros : On the west side of Condo Canyon, walking inside of the Chinese restaurant

: On the west side of Condo Canyon, walking inside of the Chinese restaurant 11. The Imagined : Can be found near the Seven Outpost V landmark, a location west of Rave Cave

: Can be found near the Seven Outpost V landmark, a location west of Rave Cave 12. Cuddle Team Leader : On the north side of Rave Cave, the NPC is walking on a platform next to the mountain’s top opening.

: On the north side of Rave Cave, the NPC is walking on a platform next to the mountain’s top opening. 13. Stash’d : Inside of the garage on the north side of Chonker’s Speedway

: Inside of the garage on the north side of Chonker’s Speedway 14. Haven : Found east of Loot Lake, walking around the Ridgeline Ranger Station landmark.

: Found east of Loot Lake, walking around the Ridgeline Ranger Station landmark. 15. Jonesy The First : In the blue, two-story building at the center of The Joneses

: In the blue, two-story building at the center of The Joneses 16. Ludwig : On the second floor of a red building at the bottom of The Joneses

: On the second floor of a red building at the bottom of The Joneses 17. Bunker Jonesy : Walking around the green home on the south end of The Joneses

: Walking around the green home on the south end of The Joneses 18. Mullet Marauder : Can be found strolling around the center of The Joneses

: Can be found strolling around the center of The Joneses 19. Metal Team Leader : Has a chance of spawning on the second floor of a log cabin west of Reality Falls

: Has a chance of spawning on the second floor of a log cabin west of Reality Falls 20. Cuddlepool : West of Reality Falls, the NPC is on the bottom floor of a log cabin. Similar to Metal Team Leader, Cuddlepool is not guaranteed to spawn in each match.

: West of Reality Falls, the NPC is on the bottom floor of a log cabin. Similar to Metal Team Leader, Cuddlepool is not guaranteed to spawn in each match. 21. Quackling : Has a chance of spawning on the first floor of the log cabin that is west of Reality Falls

: Has a chance of spawning on the first floor of the log cabin that is west of Reality Falls 22. Kyle : Inside a warehouse on the east side of Logjam Lumberyard

: Inside a warehouse on the east side of Logjam Lumberyard 23. Cryptic : Located near the pool of water inside of Rave Cave

: Located near the pool of water inside of Rave Cave 24. Fishstick : On the north side of Sleepy sound, inside of the Sticks restaurant

: On the north side of Sleepy sound, inside of the Sticks restaurant 25. The Foundation: Found on the island northeast of The Joneses

Those who want to meet as many NPCs as quickly as they can will certainly need a reliable form of transportation. As cars and trucks aren’t great on gas, we highly recommend players roam the map by riding animals. The mechanic is brand new to the battle royale and even has the potential of netting you thousands of XP.