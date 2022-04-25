All of Newcastle’s abilities in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ Season 13: Savior is finally delivering the first defensive character in a mind-boggling two years. As highlighted in the season’s launch trailer, incoming Legend Newcastle is somewhat of a shield-wielding juggernaut, capable of blocking a bevy of attacks and bringing friendlies to safety. Although this initial reveal didn’t go to great length about how this character is played, the trailer does appear to confirm leaks revolving Newcastle’s moves.

According to a leak that was unraveled in late March, it was alleged Newcastle would have two moves that revolved two different types of shields, along with a Passive that lets the Legend move downed teammates. Surprisingly enough, each of these rumored abilities did appear in the trailer, all but confirming the leak’s validity. Here’s the full moveset for Newcastle as detailed by this leak.

Passive – Retrieve the Wounded: Drag downed allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield.

– Retrieve the Wounded: Drag downed allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield. Tactical – Mobile Shield: Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield.

– Mobile Shield: Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield. Ultimate – Castle Wall: Leap and slam to a target ally or area and create a fortified stronghold.

Keep in mind, there is still much more to be revealed about these abilities, such as the cooldown times of the shields and any potential stat bonuses Newcastle may have. Luckily, players won’t have to wait long to experience all of Newcastle’s powers, as the new Legend will debut alongside Season 13: Savior on May 10.

via Apex Legends YouTube

